It wasn’t an easy process, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team was finally able to release its 2021 schedule Monday.

The Cajuns open on Friday, Feb. 12 with the 35th Annual Louisiana Classics against Baylor and Missouri State, before heading to the UAB tournament against Southeastern Louisiana, Auburn and UAB.

“Nothing has been easy about scheduling this year,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “It’s been an absolute nightmare trying to get a schedule done and finalized for many reasons.

“Flying on an airplane is not practical right now. Long bus rides, because you can’t eat on the bus. You have to stop. Everything has changed because of the challenge of COVID and keeping our teams safe.”

Other Power Five teams on the schedule include: LSU in a crossover tournament scenario Feb. 24-28 also including Oklahoma State, a home doubleheader against Texas on March 17, two road games at Alabama on April 24-25.

“I think what’s important is that we still have some major tests on our schedule,” Glasco said. “We need that 10 or 12 games of quality opponents for two reasons. One for the committee, so they can say, ‘Yeah, this team is legit. They’ve got ‘X’ number of wins against this or played this number of teams very closely.’

“Then the other part, just to prepare our team for that postseason environment.”

The schedule includes a 24-game Sun Belt slate that Glasco is convinced will include more competitive games than a year ago.

“Luckily, I think the Sun Belt Conference is really strong right now,” he said. “You’ve got some really good teams in Texas State, Troy and UT-Arlington. We’re going to have some really good teams in our conference that are going to help prepare us for postseason.”

When the coronavirus shutdown hit last March 12, UL had the No. 1 RPI nationally because of a brutal early-season schedule.

That won’t be necessary this season, because Glasco isn’t convinced RPI will carry the same weight this spring.

+4 First week of practice only inflates high hopes for UL softball's season The temperatures were too cold Monday even for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team to practice.

“I don’t think they can have RPI as we’ve known it in the past,” he said. “The Big 10 has already declared they’re going to play a conference-only schedule. So just that move along, that’s going to make RPI for the most part irrelevant.

“Then the other thing, when you don’t have West Coast going to East Coast and you don’t have that crossover all over the country, that kind of works against the accuracy of the RPI system, which depends on opponents playing opponents who play other opponents. When you eliminate that, it’ll invalidate some of the accuracy and some of the reasons to use RPI.”

In other words, if the Cajuns enjoy the kind of winning percentage many are expecting this season, the difficulty in scheduling shouldn’t be an issue when the committee meets to announce regionals in May.

“Absolutely, if we go through this season with a limited number of losses, we’re going to be in great shape,” Glasco said. “Our schedule is not weak by any means. It’s pretty tough. It’s tough enough to where any game that’s offered to us, we could add it. We wouldn’t have to worry about adding a low-RPI school, because our schedule for the most part is very good.”