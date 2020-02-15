It was the same song, second verse for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns' hitting attack in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech at Russo Park.

Sort of, anyway.

After 16 strikeouts in Friday’s 3-2 loss to Southeastern, coach Matt Deggs’ hitters cut the punch-outs in half down to eight.

Unfortunately for UL, the hits went from five to one.

“However, you slice it, the Cajuns aren’t swinging the bats in the early going,” Deggs said. “It’s a lot of spins, a lot of weak early outs, a lot of them using us against us, a lot of poor pitch selection, which all comes with pressing and carrying at-bats with you to the dish.

“We’re working the opposite of what we normally do offensively. It’s kind of every man for himself. It doesn’t work with what we do. It never has. They know it. We talked about it. We’ve got to get better.”

One day after a ton of strikeouts, UL fans saw the Cajuns repeatedly fly out on Day 2.

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” Deggs said. “Early, weak outs, but that’s a product of striking out 16 times last night. Now you’re hunting contact. It’s a vicious game. It’s a very humbling game.”

The Cajuns’ one hit was a big one, a lead-off homer to left by Hayden Cantrelle.

“I had been getting busting in starting with yesterday,” Cantrelle said. “My first at-bat, the one thing they did was get in early, so I knew my next at-bat they’d be coming in. So I was getting the head out, that’s all.”

That tied the game at 1-1 after the visiting Bulldogs got a lead-off double from Alex Ray, who later scored on Hunter Wells’ RBI single.

Tech got the eventual game-winner in the fifth when Ray led off with a single off UL starter Will Moriarty, who was then pulled for southpaw Brandon Talley.

Parker Bates got one of his three hits two batters later for the game-winning RBI.

Moriarty allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

“I really like his start today,” Deggs said. “He’s got great tempo. He attacks. He’s got multiple pitches.”

Talley pitches 3-1/3 shutout innings and Luke Cronan finished it off with 1-1/3 near-perfect innings. The last 16 Cajuns hitters were retired.

“It’s the same team I saw hit Will Moriarity out of here three or four times,” Deggs said. “We’re capable of doing more offensively, but collectively when you all struggle, it makes it tough."

The Cajuns will try it again at 1 p.m. Sunday against Louisiana Tech.

“You’ve got to remember, there’s a lot of heat,” Deggs said. “There’s a lot of pressure to win. There’s a lot of pressure to fit into what we do. They know the history. Let them settle in a little bit.

“We’ve got to dial up our intent and expectation a little bit better.”