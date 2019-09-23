His team is on a three-game winning streak heading into Sun Belt Conference play, and UL football coach Billy Napier knows his team is on an upward track with only eight league games remaining on their schedule.
He also knows that the Ragin’ Cajuns still have plenty of issues.
“We have ability, we have great emotion, great energy, great togetherness and chemistry,” Napier said Monday, a couple of days after the Cajuns (3-1) took a solid road victory over a highly-regarded Ohio team. “We have size, length, speed, I think we’re a physically tough team, and we do a lot of things well.
“We have to make sure those strengths don’t become weaknesses, and we have to channel those things the right way.”
The Cajuns, who travel to face Georgia Southern on Saturday in their Sun Belt opener, did plenty of things well in their fourth straight win over a Mid-American Conference team. UL rushed for 285 yards, had four scoring drives of 50 or more yards in the second half and had only one turnover while forcing five in a 45-25 win over a Bobcat team that’s a consensus pick to win the MAC East Division.
Now the negative: the Cajuns were whistled for 16 penalties for 161 yards, more than double the most penalty yards they’ve had under Napier (78 yards against UL-Monroe last season). UL had 16 penalties for 144 yards in the first three games of the year combined.
“Sixteen penalties, obviously we can’t do that with a better opponent,” said graduate tight end Nick Ralston, who had his second red-zone touchdown catch of the year Saturday. “Going forward our margin of error’s going to be smaller. But the success we’ve had is a testament to how we’ve prepared. I’ve been around a lot of different styles of practice, and Tuesday, Wednesday, we really work during the week and that shows up on Saturday.”
“The first way you win is you don’t beat yourself,” Napier said. “It needs to be controlled chaos. We have to play under control, but just barely. You always have to ask yourself, every decision that I make, is it in the best interests of the team. When I lose my poise and pull a guy’s helmet off, is that in the best interests of the team.”
The fact that UL had a 20-point road win in its first non-conference road-opening win since 1990, improved on its scary mark of only 11 wins in its past 100 non-conference road games, and moved to 3-1 for only the third time in three decades, says that whatever issues remain can be fixed.
“Maybe we’re not quite at the level of execution at times that you want, and we certainly can play with a little bit more detail, a little bit more precision and discipline,” Napier said. “But you know what, we competed throughout the game and we played through adversity. That was a good team, they’ve had tremendous success and that’s a tough place to play, so we’re excited about turning the page to conference play.”
The team rushing total was actually down from the 847-yard total of the previous two wins, but led by quarterback Levi Lewis, the Cajuns topped the 200-yard mark in passing for the third time in four games. That’s not bad for a team that ranks third nationally in rushing at 323.8 yards per game (Navy is at 371.5 and Oklahoma is at 324.3), and has helped UL rank second nationally in first downs (112 behind Ohio State’s 115) and fourth nationally in total offense (565.0).
“You try to leave the park saying you made the right decision every time, the ball went where it was supposed to go, you made great decisions and was a great competitor,” Napier said. “Levi did that for the most part Saturday. There’s a handful of plays that he’d like to have back, but most weeks are going to be like that. The most important thing was he took care of the ball, spread it around, took what the defense gave him and put our team in position to win.”
Elijah Mitchell had 143 yards and three scores against the Bobcats, earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors, and leads the Sun Belt and ranks third nationally in rushing touchdowns (7). Backfield mate Trey Ragas, after going for 129 yards to give UL multiple 100-yard rushers for the third time in four games, leads the nation in yards per carry (10.43).
The Cajuns’ rushing numbers are much more impressive than Georgia Southern’s entering league play, but Napier said the Eagles’ 192.3 rushing average is skewed by their opposition and their option attack is still a huge concern for he and his staff.
“They had Minnesota on the ropes, another Sun Belt team going and competing well against a Power Five opponent,” Napier said of the Eagles’ 35-32 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago before an open date last weekend. “This league presents a number of different offensive concepts to you, and this week is certainly different than most.”