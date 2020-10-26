The last two opponents for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns had a combined record of 7-1 going into matchups against coach Billy Napier’s club.
That won’t be the case when the Cajuns (4-1, 2-1) travel to Texas State in San Marcos at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Bobcats are 1-6 after falling at BYU 52-14 on Saturday.
“I know everybody’s going to look at Texas State’s record and assume that they’re not a good team, but we have a lot of respect for the personnel that they have,” Napier said. “We also have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and their pedigree. A very accomplished coaching staff that has significant experience.
“This is a team that has had a little bit of a rough night with the COVID-19 stuff. We need to anticipate their best game of the year. They’ve been on the road four weeks in a row and they’re getting ready to come back and play at home.”
Yes, the three previous road losses were 24-21 to Boston College, 37-17 to Troy and 30-20 to South Alabama. In its opener, though, under second-year coach Jake Spavital, the Bobcats nearly upset No. 22 SMU before falling 31-24.
“I think they’ve taken a step forward on offense,” Napier said. “They’re just in year two. Defensively, they’ve gotten a lot better understanding of who they are and what they’re trying to do. Overall, the film is better. I don’t care what the record is. They’ve taken the next step.”
The players seem to understand how dangerous overlooking the Bobcats would be. senior safety Cam Solomon said.
“I don’t like to take anyone lightly, no matter what their record is,” senior safety Cam Solomon said. “I want to play everybody the same.”
Redshirt junior Tanner Wiggins agreed.
“I think you have to take them just as seriously as anyone else,” he said. “It’s one game at a time. They could also show up, they will show up. We’re going to show up and play our best ball and they’re going to play their best.
“You've got to focus on us and limit our mistakes. So we can’t really take them lightly. We take them just like we take any other team.”
The other danger is coming off such an emotional road win over UAB and then heading back on the road after honoring former assistant coach DJ Looney with his last name on their jerseys after he died of a heart attack Aug. 1 in practice.
“It was real emotional, real emotional,” Wiggins said of the UAB game. “I like how it turned out. He was definitely present there. DJ’s family was also there. That was a great feeling. We were wearing his name on the back of our jerseys. That was a great idea. It was fun to represent him.”
Perhaps Napier put it best, “Special memory and one I don’t think we’ll ever forget.”
With that said, UL’s third-year head coach was satisfied with how his team managed their emotions in the win.
“I was proud of how we channeled it,” he explained. “That was probably what stood out to me in the process of getting ready for that game. I don’t think we ever allowed that emotion to be – sometimes you can be too emotional and it affects how you play. I thought our guys really channeled that well. It’s a sign of maturity. It’s a sign of having played in some big games.”
The page will definitely need to be turned.
Perhaps it’s best Napier’s players don’t look at the media guide. Not only are the Cajuns 7-0 against Texas State in the series, but the closest margin of victory was 42-27 in 2018.
UL has outscored Texas State 255-101 in those seven games.
Napier, however, maintains his Cajuns need to remained focus on themselves.
“We’ve got a whole laundry list of things we need to do better,” he said. “Certainly our team is very much a work in progress. We’re still seeking that complete game. We’re trying to eliminate the bad football. There’s still a handful of plays that we need to get rid of. In general, we’re back to work and we’re on to Texas State.”