With the changes in the coaching staff and personnel since the UL Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference championship in December, to expect some differences within the program should only be expected.
A few weeks into the first spring practice of the Michael Desormeaux era, offensive coordinator Tim Leger said the changes won’t likely be obvious to the fans.
“We restructured some things,” Leger said. “Other than that restructuring and trying to help Des in any way I can, there’s not really been anything new for me at all.”
As Leger explained, much of that restructure revolves around schematic tweaks in how the staff coaches the quarterback position.
Essentially, senior analyst Matt Viator, new tight ends coach Jorge Munoz and Leger were part of a group who essentially “sat in a room, threw everything up on a board” in hopes devising a new plan to coach quarterbacks.
“How the quarterback progresses through things, how he decides which side to pick – or maybe it’s swipe read or true progression type stuff – we‘ve implemented some new systems … stuff that maybe we’ve taken from the NFL or from coach Munoz or from coach Viator’s background,” Leger said.
With Levi Lewis leaving the program after his super senior season and coach Billy Napier now in Florida, it seemed like the perfect time to adjust the system.
“We want to try to have answers to where if it changes, the ball has a place to go,” Leger said. “We’ve tried to build it where the quarterback – regardless of what happens post-snap – knows where the start and knows where to finish and can go play really fast.”
In a recent practice, Leger gave an example where quarterback Chandler Fields caught himself not adjusting to the new way of coaching during a play for a valuable teaching moment.
“But Chandler, for instance, new progression from previous way we taught it, same route,” Leger said. “He got hung up with the ball and he just turned and said ‘I started on the wrong side.’ That was the old way and that’s why we get stuck with the ball a little bit in some of those progressions.
“If he would have done it the right way, he would have had a completion and he knew it as soon as it happened, which is good.”
UL’s new staff making these changes includes even more former quarterbacks. In addition to Desormeaux and Leger being former college quarterbacks, so did Munoz and Viator was a quarterback as well.
“I think the unique thing is clearly, we all know what it looks like, right?” Leger said. “A couple of the most successful guys in McNeese history are guys that coach V and I had … Caleb Evans in Monroe, we recruited and developed Caleb, and what coach Munoz did with Joe Burrow was record-breaking.
“I think it’s pretty cool to have all of us in the room. I will say this, there’s a lot of pass plays that get drawn up with a bunch of quarterbacks in the room. So (offensive line) coach (Jeff) Norrid is fighting for his life in there to keep the run game in tact.”
As for the actual quarterback race, Leger said it’s far too early to make a call.
“We’ve got a heck of a competition in that room,” he said. “I think they’re aware and I think you can see it in the way they practice every day.”
But once the quarterback race plays out, don't expect the final product to be jolting for the fan base.
“We’re going to run out there on September whatever and you’re going to go, ‘What is this? We’ve never seen this.’ It’s going to look a lot the same,” Leger claimed. “But for the quarterback, Levi’s done it a certain way for a long time, so it was a good reset, restructure and kind of move forward from there.”
The big-picture hope is any changes would show up in more efficiency on the stat sheet.
“For the most part, we’re in great shape and the direction we’re headed, I think people are going to like it,” Leger added.