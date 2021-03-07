The UL Ragin' Cajuns baseball team couldn’t overcome base-running errors and struggles at the plate with runners on base in Sunday afternoon’s 6-4 loss in 10 innings to Houston Baptist at Russo Park.
UL went 2 for 17 in that situation and made a crucial base-running error in the top of the ninth when the potential tying run, shortstop Bobby Lada, was picked off after hesitating on an attempted steal of second base.
“The only reason we were in that game was because of heart, our fight and (our ability to) compete” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “Those are areas that we need to get better. There was no reason to leave first base right there, especially with (Ben) Fitzgerald up.”
On the other hand, Houston Baptist (2-8) found just enough timely hitting, including two runs in the top of the 10th that provided the difference after the Cajuns (9-4) spent the entire game chipping away at an early lead.
Houston Baptist collected three runs in the top of the first off Cajuns starter Carter Robinson. There was only one hit in that inning, but it was a three-RBI double by senior right fielder Brennan Bales that gave HBU starter Daxton Tinker a 3-0 lead to work with and put the Cajuns playing catch-up for the remainder of the game.
“The offense has to cover that up. That’s what it’s there for, and three runs should be covered up in short order,” Deggs said. “You saw us start to press and chase his pitches. That three-spot should be covered up pretty quickly, especially on a Sunday.”
The Huskies only collected eight hits all game, but three came with runners in scoring spots and four in crucial two-out situations.
UL (9-4) got single runs in the third, fifth, eighth and ninth innings to even the game up thanks to an Andrew Catalano groundout that scored Lada, Lada scoring in the fifth via an error, a Connor Roccaforte RBI double in the eighth and a Tyler Robertson single that scored C.J. Willis.
However, the Cajuns never fully got going offensively Sunday afternoon, and Lada’s hesitation ultimately doomed a potential winning rally in the ninth inning that began with three consecutive walks by Lada, Brandon Talley and Willis.
Lada led off the rally but was picked off at first by HBU pitcher Andrew Reitmeyer, the winning pitcher.
Timely hitting will be an issue the Cajuns will have to quickly overcome with a Mississippi swing of road games this coming week against Mississippi State and a three-game series against Southern Miss.
“Just keep swinging,” Deggs said. “We had an unsure approach today, a hangover effect from the four or five home runs (Saturday). You don’t start with that; you have to start small and get big.
"You’ve got to have a rock-solid approach and be able to execute. (Tinker) kept us off-balance all day. We were trying to do way too much. With a group of athletes that is learning and still growing, you’re going to take a step forward and a step back.”