UL softball coach Gerry Glasco’s approach to coaching doesn’t fit into many traditional ways of thinking.
Take this weekend’s weekend sweep at the hands of the No. 5-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, for example.
Many coaches and fans over the years would simply tell their players to flush the two games and move on. No real need to dwell on two road games against a top five club.
Not Glasco.
He wants his No. 13-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns to relive those two games as often as possible over the next few weeks.
And in case that’s not enough, he’s thinking about reshowing the film from Saturday’s 5-3 and Sunday’s 5-1 load at Alabama to the team prior to postseason play beginning.
“I thought it was a great checkpoint,” Glasco said. “We had come into that series and had won 20 out of 21 and you feel like you’re playing really well. You feel like you’re where you need to be and that series exposed that we aren’t where we need to be. There’s a lot of room for improvement.
“It wasn’t like we were dominated. We made silly mistakes that took us out of some critical moments, I thought.”
To Glasco, the way to improve with only two Sun Belt weekend series against Coastal Carolina and ULM left on the schedule is to treat those two losses to Alabama like a science lab.
“You have to keep that knowledge that you gained and the adversity you faced and the things you learned from it,” Glasco said. “You can’t let that fade from your memory easily. You hear the expression, ‘Spit on it and move on and go to the next day.’ Well, we don’t want to do that. We want to dwell on the things that we learned and we were exposed to in that season.
“We want to learn and we want to remember.”
Relatively pleased with his team’s effort Saturday, Glasco was not happy with Sunday’s four-run setback.
“We misplayed some balls,” he said. “We had three errors and another ball that I felt the play should have been made. That score easily could have been 2-1, 3-1.
“I thought our pitching was really good, I thought our defense was bad, I thought our baserunning was bad and I thought my coaching was bad. I didn’t coach a good game. I didn’t think we played a good game.”
The best learning experience may have been facing Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts in both games.
“I thought just a chance to see what a really fast high level defense can do and then to face a pitcher that throws 72 miles an hour,” Glasco said. “There’s no other pitcher in the country that throws harder than Fouts.
“We had an opportunity to play her two days in a row and see which hitters could adjust to that speed and which ones couldn’t. All that’s really good going into the postseason. At the end of the year, you just have to find a way to win. The knowledge that you gain getting to compete against a really high level of competition, that’s a special thing to get to do that at this stage in the season.”
Another big lesson was not being overly aggressive running the bases against top-notch competition, especially when trailing.
The pitching, though, was encouraging. After giving up four runs in the first, Summer Ellyson only allowed two hits and one run the rest of the way. Kandra Lamb also limited Alabama’s hits in the second game.
“I thought her performance was outstanding, but there are things she can work on to get better,” Glasco said of Lamb. “She had a couple walks in the game and a hit by pitching, but then there’s a 1-2 count on a ball hit out deep and it ends up being an inside-the-park home run.
“Could we have caught it? Absolutely. Do we expect to catch that in a regional? Absolutely, every time. It’s a play we have to make. But still, could the pitcher have been a little better? Absolutely, it could have been.”