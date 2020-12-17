The UL Ragin’ Cajuns only have one more game left on the schedule before opening Sun Belt Conference basketball play in the Cajundome on New Year’s Day against Texas State.

That one game is 7 p.m. Saturday against McNeese State at the Cajundome.

“We’re happy that we’re able to play McNeese,” coach Bob Marlin said.

After last season, it appeared the longtime series between would be on hold for awhile, largely because of the Southland Conference expanding its schedule.

But after choosing not to play earlier this season, McNeese got three games canceled and the two programs were able to settle on playing Saturday. The Cajuns were originally scheduled to play at VCU on Saturday, but VCU canceled.

“I think it’s great that ... rivals of ours that are on I-10 that used to be in the same league — we need to get together and play,” Marlin said. “That’s what schools are doing across the country. We’d love to play a couple other schools east of us that don’t want to play.”

The Cajuns enter the game 5-1, while the Cowboys are 4-2. All four of McNeese’s wins are against non-Division I teams, while two of UL’s wins are against NAIA clubs.

McNeese’s losses were to Nebraska 102-55 and Stephen F. Austin 86-76.

The Cowboys are led by five double-figure scorers. Leading the way are 6-foot guard Dru Kuxhausen (15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds per game), 6-9 forward Keyshawn Feazell (12.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg), a Mississippi State transfer, and 6-4 guard Collin Warren (10.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg).

McNeese has hit 41.8% of its 3-pointers, while the Cajuns continue to struggle beyond the arc. After making 3 of 16 tries in Tuesday’s 73-63 win against UNO, UL fell to 26.3% shooting for the season.

“It’s going bust loose in one of these games,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to take better shots. We’re taking shots off the dribble some and of course, people are really keying on Cedric (Russell).

“Brayan (Au) can really shoot the basketball. We’re going to start hitting some and we’re going to have to. It’ll give us another weapon with our offense.”

Instead, the Cajuns have relied on dominant rebounding and defense.

“We’re close,” Marlin said. “The defense is ahead of the offense at this time. The defense has been carrying us at this time — defense and rebounding. But we’ve got to clean up the turnovers. We’ll have to start playing better in January.”

Senior guard Cedric Russell is the Cajuns’ scoring leader at 18.3 points per game.

Against UNO on Tuesday, Russell attacked the basket enough to get 20 points without a single 3-pointer.

Sophomore guard Mylik Wilson is next at 14.5 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Theo Akwuba remains the talk of the early going for the Cajuns, however, at 12.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Picking his spots to defend aggressively was the key for Akwuba in Tuesday’s win.

“In the past two games, I was in foul trouble, which kept me off the court a lot,” Akwuba said. “Choose when to leave my feet and when to wall up. In second half, I did a better job of timing my block and choosing when to leave my feet.”