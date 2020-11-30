When you beat an in-state rival 70-20 in a conference game, there are many memorable moments that go into that dominant of a victory.

It’s doubtful any player on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, though, will remember Saturday’s game in Monroe more than redshirt junior offensive lineman David Hudson.

Not only did Hudson get his first career collegiate start, he did it in a victory.

Not only did the former Lafayette High standout start for the first time in his three years at UL, he was part of one of the program’s all-time best offensive performances.

Not only did the former walk-on get his first start with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he did so lined up at left guard right alongside his long-time buddy Shane Vallot, the Cajuns’ redshirt junior center.

“It was huge,” Hudson said. “I actually dreamt of that moment all my life. Growing up, my dad was a college football coach and I always knew I wanted to play football and just dreamt of playing football.”

The two had sat side by side at Cajun games before. Last season, Vallot told the story of running across some old facebook memories of he and Hudson enjoying a game at Cajun Field during their middle school days.

And while they’ve played on the same team the last few seasons and practiced together at times, Saturday was the first start.

“It was actually really huge,” Hudson said. “We talked about it throughout the week when I figured out I was going to get the start. He was just so happy. He kept encouraging me. He’s a great teammate. It was just a huge moment.”

It’s been something the two friends talked about even before their high school days.

“Actually growing up as kids, we always talked about , ‘Let’s go play ball together, let’s play ball together,’” Hudson said. “We actually went to same elementary school, same middle school and went to separate high schools, but always talked trash about playing each other each week.”

Vallot was a football and wrestling star at Comeaux, while Hudson went to Lafayette High. They regularly went back and forth on the mat in the heavyweight division with Hudson’s biggest win coming in the Ken Cole finals their senior seasons.

According to senior lineman Ken Marks, though, it was much more than just Vallot pulling for Hudson.

"But giving David a chance to get in there and show what he can do, it kind of game the room some energy,” Marks said. “We wanted to see him play and he came out and executed just like we thought he would."

UL coach Billy Napier also had faith in Hudson’s ability.

“He’s always been a player that we have tremendous respect for – his role on the team,” Napier said. “David’s a guy that makes us better. He’s got a lot of versatility. He’s taken a lot of reps – not necessarily on game day – but David does a really good job for us as a rotational player. He played really well in the game, to no surprise of anybody on our team and on our staff.”

Hudson’s memorable experience also spiced up his daily conversation with his father – former UL and current Georgia Southern offensive line coach Ron Hudson.

“We do talk every day,” Hudson said of his relationship with his father. “We don’t really talk much on football really. He always tells me he loves me and how’s my day going. We don’t try to get into football that much. He tries to be a great father and I appreciate him.”

Unfortunately, Hudson didn’t see any action on the field when the Cajuns beat Georgia Southern 20-18 at Cajun Field on Sept. 26. It was just a memorable experience sharing a few stares and laughs from opposite sidelines.

“I did not get to play but it was real cool,” Hudson said. “Not many people get to say they go against their dad. Just kept looking at him on the sidelines and smiling and we were actually talking a little smack the week of, it was great. Good to see him after the game too.”

So when Hudson arrived at UL as a walk-on, he knew what he was getting into.

“I’d say it helped out a little bit,” Hudson said. “I knew coming in that you always have to have that chip on your shoulder. You just have to keep fighting, keep pushing and fight to get that spot.

"Coming out of high school, I knew Louisiana was a great program for me. It was a great fit. I’m just blessed to be on the team. I love everybody on this team. It’s a great program, great teammates. Great coaching staff and I’m just happy to be here."