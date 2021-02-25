For the first four games of the new season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns played hard, mostly played well and even looked polished at times for February against quality competition in Tulane and Louisiana Tech.
In Wednesday’s 11-2 loss to the No. 11-ranked LSU Tigers at Russo Park, none of that took place.
Officially, the Cajuns were credited with four errors, but it looked worse than that, and also walked seven more batters.
It was the kind of performance baseball coaches and players typically file away very quickly and look to the next challenge, which is opening a three-game home weekend series with Rice at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It was one of those nights,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to tip your cap and come out to fight another day.”
For the second straight home game, the Cajuns struggled to score runs. The real problem in this one, though, was not finishing off innings defensively.
“We got outplayed tonight,” Deggs said. “When you’re that generous as far as not being able to throw the baseball and finish plays, make throws and walking guys. Then you couple that with some non-competitive at-bats at times and not able to cash in with runners in scoring position against a really good ball club, that’s what you’re going to get.”
UL starter Connor Cooke allowed four runs (only one earned) on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
“I thought Cooke was alright,” Deggs said. “He obviously needed some help (defense). I also thought LSU leaned on him too. They laid off of a lot of good pitches.
“We’ve got to make some plays behind him obviously. I think Connor pitched better than his first time out and pitched better than what he got. Our inability to make plays extended a lot of stuff for him and you compound it with walks, you get what you get.”
LSU, which ended with 14 hits, took a 6-1 lead into the eighth inning without any of those six runs coming off a base hit out of the infield.
“A lot of the stuff they hits found holes or was just out of our reach, or we just weren’t able to finish it,” said Deggs, who used nine pitchers in the loss.
One of those pitchers wasn’t Conor Angel, who Deggs said “wasn’t feeling great today, so we just moved in another direction.”
More than likely, Deggs will utilize a different lineup in Friday’s series opener, although he’s somewhat limited by Ben Fitzgerald still nursing a hamstring pull and outfield Alex Hannie “out until at least next week.”
CJ Willis played third and Bobby Lada second in both games this week.
“I thought we got sped up at times,” Deggs said. “Baseball’s a crazy game. Just when you think you’ve got it, you don’t. And when you don’t, you do. It’s something where we’ll flip the page real quick. We’ll come out tomorrow and we’ll adjust. One thing about us is we’ve got options.
"If you want to it done, you can stay out there. If you don’t want to get it done, then somebody else is going to get your job.”
Despite the sloppy defensive performance, Deggs didn’t seem ready to just deploy his defensive lineup.
“I think we can still stay offensive and play good defense,” he said.
The Owls enter the weekend series 2-1 – all against future UL opponent Houston Baptist - with three other games cancelled. Offensively, Rice is off to a .265 start with three homers and five stolen bases.
On the mound, the Owls have a 3.54 ERA with six walks and 23 strikeouts in 28 innings. Mitchell Holcomb (0-0, 5.06 ERA, 5.1 IP, 8 H, 0 BB, 4 K) is the expected starter against UL freshman Hayden Durke, who gave up one hit in five shutout inning in his collegiate debut last Friday at Tulane.