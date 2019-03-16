Through two days, it would be pretty impossible for UL softball’s alumni weekend to be going any better.

The fun in the stands has been at an all-time high, spurred by Friday’s ceremony of naming the field after former coach Yvette Girouard.

And on the field, coach Gerry Glasco’s No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns made it two consecutive run-rule victories over Troy after Saturday’s 8-0 blanking in six innings at Lamson Park.

“I’ve had fun,” Glasco said. “It’s fun when the kids play well and they’ve worked really hard. I feel like we’re starting to come together as a ball club now and really getting to rolling. I think we’re getting ready to continue to see the kids play at a high level.

The Cajuns are now 22-3 overall and 5-0 in league play, while Troy drops to 18-11 and 2-3. The series finale is slated for noon Sunday.

“We’re playing against ourselves,” Glasco said. “This team is talented. When they’re rolling and when they play to their level of talent, they’re really a formidable team. So sometimes those kind of games will happen. There’s nothing you can do to control an offense when its hitting on all cylinders.”

No one is any hotter these days than catcher Julie Rawls. After going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs Saturday, Rawls now has five straight multi-hit games, going 10-for-13 during that stretch with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Also having a big day was Sarah Hudek, who went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs.

“I just kind of go with the pitch and really focus on using all parts of the field,” Hudek said. “I don’t want to be isolated to just one part of the field. If it’s left center, that’s fine with me, as long as I’m staying through the zone.”

Hitting two spots behind Rawls is working really well for Hudek as of late.

“I’m just glad that teammates like Julie make it a lot easier when they get on base every time,” Hudek laughed.

Hudek and the other first-year Cajuns have especially relished getting to meet many of the former players.

“It’s definitely a really cool experience,” Hudek said. “Glasco has really made sure to reiterate the legacy they’ve left for us. This wouldn’t be here and the character of this stadium wouldn’t be here without the people that came before us.

“I just think it’s really cool to get to know them and get to know their stories, because everyone’s different and see how supportive they are. Years after they graduated, they’re still coming here and coming together — just old times being with your teammates.”

As usual, junior ace right-hander Summer Ellyson created some winning memories, tossing a two-hitter with one walk and four strikeouts in 5⅔ shutout innings to improve her record to 16-3 on the season.

"I think we just really trust Glasco," Hudek said. "When we trust him, that’s when we’re the most successful and trust our abilities. We don’t all have to be hot at the same time. We know that. As long as a couple of hitters are on, we’re going to be successful. Our pitchers have been great games and coach Rob has been calling great pitches. Glasco is aggressive and that exposes people in some ways."