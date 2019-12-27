For all the seniors on UL’s roster, the LendingTree Bowl against Miami of Ohio on Monday, Jan. 6 will be the final time they suit up on a football field for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

For some, that moment is going to hit them hard.

For others, the emotions of their final days as college football players have supposedly already been dealt with and filed away for future reference.

UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux is one example of a player sort of putting off the inevitable.

“For me, to be honest, I hadn’t been reflecting on it a whole lot,” he said. “I’ve kind of been going one game at a time, thinking, ‘I’ve got one more game.’

“All the coaches were telling me, ‘We’re very proud of you guys and everything you’ve done,’ and I always tell them, ‘Man, we’ve got one more. Let’s go win it.’ ”

Like all of his senior colleagues on the squad, that approach will be forced to end in Mobile the first Monday of 2020.

“Obviously after this Jan. 6 game, we’re not going to have one more,” Boudreaux said. “It’ll be the last time we ever wear that Ragin’ Cajun – that Vermilion and White. I’m very thankful for the opportunity I was given here.”

UL senior safety Deuce Wallace is another one it doesn’t do much good to discuss such topics with just yet.

He’s still having too much fun with the behind-the-scenes process of being a college football player to worry about it all ending before that actually takes place.

“Not really and it probably won’t hit me until it’s over when I’m going to try to go game plan and there’s nothing to game plan for,” Wallace said. “I’m fortunate and happy that I have all of this time to prep, so I can make sure it’s going to be one of my best.”

While many of his coaches and teammates relished the time off during the holidays, Wallace is one of those rare football-a-holics who isn’t sure he ever wants time off.

“I don’t ever think of a decompress,” Wallace insisted. “I don’t ever think of a getaway. I don’t ever think really of a break. This is my passion. I love it. I love every aspect of the game, what it brings, what it does. I just take this as extra time to prep.”

For a gym rat like Wallace, there’s simply no way to predict what those final seconds are going to be like.

“There’s no telling how I’m going to react when the game is over … no telling,” Wallace admitted.

Truthfully, none of UL’s seniors are really going to know their reactions until the game is over in Mobile. But wide receiver Jarrod Jackson is telling himself anyway that he got those emotional moments out of way on Senior Day at Cajun Field against ULM on Nov. 30 and again a week later in Boone, N.C.

“I actually did that for senior night and I did that before the conference championship game,” Jackson said. “I sat down in the corner of the end zone. I was just looking around and just soaking it all in because to think where we came from, where I came from, being here for five years.”

Like so many of his senior teammates, Jackson had a lot to reflect on in those special moments of reflection.

“Having a torn ACL my true freshman year, I was going to play as a true freshman,” Jackson said. “Bouncing back from that and progressing back to my old self and then the new coaching staff coming in and making me a better football player, a better person and a better man, it kind of hit me.”

UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson is likely heading to an NFL career, but he already had his nostalgic Cajun Field moment as well.

“I thought about it,” Dotson said. “I probably already went through my little sad time. I thought about it for the ULM game. ‘This is the last time I play on this field and it kind of got to me that it was the last time ever. I’ll never come back on this field with pads and play a game. It hit me.

“So I pretty much got that out the way. I don’t know how I’ll feel about being the last time ever playing college football, but I know how it felt (at Cajun Field) … pretty sad knowing it was the last time you ever touch the field, touch that field.”

And like so many of this special UL senior class, not all of their thoughts are just about themselves.

“I want to go out the right way,” Jackson said. “I want to show these younger guys to persevere through anything. No matter how hard things get you for you, God’s not going to put more on you than you can handle. Always keep pushing and always keep fighting, because at the end of the day, the Master’s got the final say in everything you do.”