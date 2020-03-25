Initially, new Georgia Southern director of athletics Jared Benko was very much like any other person transferring from one job to another.
For the last two weeks or so, he’s basically had two jobs.
On one hand, Benko’s been tying up loose ends at his previous position as the deputy director of athletics at Mississippi State.
That’s a normal byproduct of accepting a new position.
The other half of that equation in Benko’s case, however, has well … been unlike anything any of us have ever seen.
Benko was introduced as Georgia Southern’s new athletic director on Monday, March 9. That night, his new team beat the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in an 82-81 thriller to advance in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Two days later, his Eagles beat in-state rival Georgia State 81-62 to earn a spot in the league’s final four in New Orleans that Saturday.
Only the following day – March 12, 2020 – everything in the world of college athletics came to a screeching halt due to the nation’s fight to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
“It has been a bit of an unusual way to transition,” Benko said.
Many of us have experienced those first impressions on a new job. Those first experiences meeting new colleagues and adjusting to a new environment are all part of exciting new ventures.
Unfortunately for Benko, very little about those first two days when he officially begins on April 1 will be an indication of his future.
There won’t be any basketball or softball games to attend. There won’t even be any students on campus. Online classes are set to begin Monday.
Very little will resemble what his tenure at Georgia Southern will be like once the post-coronavirus era begins.
“I’m really just trying to take it all in stride,” said Benko, who is still operating remotely in Mississippi this week. “Sure, I’d love to be further ahead, but at this point, it’s all about keeping the right perspective.”
The one bit of relief is Benko did hang around Statesboro for a few days following his March 9 introductory press conference and was able to meet some.
“Now after everything that’s happened since then, it was really a blessing to at least have that opportunity,” he said.
Since then, Benko’s been having to rely on his imagination.
“I’d really love to see more student-athletes,” he said. “I’d love to be around campus and around more student-athletes. That’s really the fun part.
“For now, my priority is to work with different staff members to make sure we enhance the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as much as we can.”
As if the coronavirus hasn’t made Benko’s transition complicated enough, men’s basketball coach Mark Byington then accepted a job at James Madison on March 20 after seven seasons at Georgia Southern.
That means a job search for the program’s second biggest sport while his head is still spinning through the strangest transition period anyone's ever known.
“It’s a challenge, but really, there’s been a ton of interest in the our basketball program,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s a surprise, because really it isn’t, but it’s been great to see. I’ve been very pleased with our pool of candidates.”
In addition to Mississippi State, the Georgia graduate has previously worked at Arkansas and Auburn, so he’s got lots of contacts around the region.
Of course, Benko’s had to rely more on video chat rooms to converse with them and on many of those candidates using google to view the program’s facilities if they were unfamiliar with Statesboro.
“Some of them have played games at Georgia Southern in the past and have seen the facilities for themselves,” Benko said. “Football coaches are accepted jobs remotely. That part isn’t as big of an obstacle as it used to be.”
Not all aspects of this unprecedented transition have fallen on the complicated side, though. Unlike many SEC programs, the loss of spring sports in Statesboro doesn’t require millions of dollars in lost baseball and softball season ticket and gameday revenue.
“That isn’t as big an issue here as it is in other places,” Benko said.
Likewise, with the lack of a true revenue-generating spring sport in Statesboro, the elimination of travel costs over the last three months of the spring season will result “in a good bit of savings” for Benko’s new department.
But like all the other Sun Belt schools and beyond, Benko awaits news of how the loss of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will impact NCAA distribution reduction … perhaps to the tune of $200 to $300,000 range is his best guess.
“Naturally, the last two weeks haven’t been what any of us expected,” Benko said. “We just have to continue to do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus and continue to look at the big picture.”
And one day, Benko will finally get to see how good he is at putting names to all the new faces around him in Statesboro.