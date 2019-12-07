HOW WE SAW IT

After the two defenses ruled the day in the first meeting in Lafayette on Oct. 9, Appalachian State's offense was more prepared for the rematch. The Mountaineers had all the answers in scoring TDs in their first five possessions. UL's defense was more aggressive in the second half, but it was too late. If the offense and special teams would have played perfectly, it might have still worked, but that wasn't the case.

It's not embarrassing. Few mid-major programs in America are any better than the Mountaineers. "The Rock" — as their home field is called — is a tough place to win. The Cajuns have now lost there three times in the past two seasons. UL is now 0-8 all-time against this program. If it wasn't mental before Saturday, it has to be now. The loss certainly makes future games against the Mountaineers even bigger.

Perhaps it was injuries, just teams adjusting or the result of a long season, but the Cajuns' defense played its worst three games of the season in the last four weeks. Teams were able to run it against UL - from South Alabama to ULM and now Appalachian State - with relative ease after being so stingy for the first 10 weeks of the season. Adjustments in that area will need to be made before the bowl game.