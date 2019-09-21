1. Defense revitalized

Sure, the defense finally bent late against a few two-minute drives by Ohio’s offense. But Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke now has 85 touchdown passes in his career — that’s 21 more than Jake Delhomme did at UL. But when the offense was struggling early, the defense that was one of the nation’s worst three years ago, stepped up big.

+2 UL rushing attack shines again in historic road win for Cajuns ATHENS, Ohio — It took a little longer than UL coach Billy Napier would have wanted, but the vaunted Ragin’ Cajuns rushing attack delivered on…

2. Passing Game question mark

It was only fair to wait four games to make any kind of a determination. After all, the first four games were all double-digit spreads. But after Saturday’s road game at Ohio illustrated it still has question marks. In the end, Levi Lewis finished 19-of-29 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but it was like pulling teeth at times. The only thing downfield is still throwing it up and counting on the receiver to make a play.

3. Showed some maturity

Just about any team can roll when everything is going its way. Coach Billy Napier’s team showed a little maturity in overcoming obstacles to claim the program’s first non-conference opener win since 1990. The Cajuns were in jeopardy of blowing a 31-12 lead in the second half, but responded with a confident six-play, 75-yard drive to put the game away again.