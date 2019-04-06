Two weekends ago, the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team's batting order was on fire, scoring 36 runs in a dominating three-game series of South Alabama.

In the seven games since then, the Cajuns have collected a total of 25 runs, scoring more than four runs just once in that stretch.

But fear not, Cajuns fans.

Summer Ellyson’s got your back.

Ellyson was on fire once again Saturday afternoon at Lamson Park, throwing a three-hit shutout in game 1 and then picking up the save in the nightcap to complete a 2-0, 4-2 sweep of UT-Arlington.

“I come into every game with the same mindset,” Ellyson said. “You want to score first. That’s really important, but my job is to come in and hold the opposing team to no runs at all times. I don’t know them to get on the board at all. That’s every game.”

Ellyson, who leads the nation with 23 wins, appears to take the same approach into every game, starting or relieving. She entered the second game Saturday right after UL took the 4-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

“I don’t think there’s any difference,” Ellyson said. “I think every day, you’ve got to come in and throw strikes. That’s your job every day.

“In the second game, I didn’t really know when I was going to come in. It all depends on how many runs we score. They decided when we got the lead, they wanted me to come in and close it down.”

Carrie Boswell gave Ellyson a bit of a break with four innings in the nightcap to run her record to 7-0 on the season.

“I thought Boswell was huge to get that win,” said UL coach Gerry Glasco, whose Cajuns improved to 33-4, 15-0. “That’s the key with our ball club right now, learning how to win that third game without throwing Summer the entire series.”

Boswell allowed two runs on two hits, three walks and a strikeout in her four innings.

“I loved how she settled right back down (after two-run second),” Glasco said. “I thought once she settled in and got ahead, she pitched really well. That’s the whole key to her, get ahead and then get at the knees.”

Kara Gremillion and Alissa Dalton got the RBIs as part of a five-hit attack in the first game. In the second game, Kourtney Gremillion had an RBI double, Sarah Hudek had an RBI triple and pinch-hitter Lexie Comeaux broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the fourth.

“I sat out Lexie in the last game, a senior,” Glasco said. “I said, ‘Don’t worry I’m going to give you a chance to win the game for us if I can.’ It worked out perfect that she got up with the score 2-2. She saw that kid (UTA pitcher) three times last night.”

Overall, though, Glasco is hoping for more of an offensive explosion soon.

“Our offense is just stagnant right now,” he said. “We’re not being aggressive. That’s my point. We want to be aggressive to a fault. Right now, we’re a little bit tentative at the plate and the kids don’t even realize it.

“We’ll work through it. The good part is they’re winning at 80-85 percent. This year, they don’t have to have their best effort every day right now, but we’ve got to consistently giving our best effort because we’re going to need it in the postseason.”