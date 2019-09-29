STATESBORO, Ga. He wasn’t real pleased with the performance of the passing game in last week’s road win over Ohio.

So UL junior quarterback Levi Lewis changed some things up.

Whatever it was, it worked to perfection.

No, Lewis didn’t complete every pass and no, he didn’t have his highest yardage total of the season.

But the passing game supplied everything it needed to provide in helping the Cajuns claim a 37-24 road victory over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

“I think he was really clean,” UL coach Billy Napier said of Lewis’ performance in completing 11 of 18 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. “It was his best game and his best game when we needed it.”

For Lewis, it was all in the preparation.

“I’d say preparation, just preparing for the game,” Lewis said. “I tried some different things this week, because last week didn’t go as planned. If you want something different, you’ve got to plan differently and prepare differently. I’d say preparation took over and coach just called good plays.”

The Scotlandville High product said he’s still not content. He’ll continue to strive to improve.

Most of UL's ills were cured in downing Ga. Southern in Sun Belt opener Some characteristics of the first four games showed up early in UL’s conference opener at Georgia Southern, and one in particular didn’t.

"I’d say it probably was one of the best,” Lewis said “It’s probably not going to be the best, but we’re still working on getting better.

I’d say last week was one of the weeks we weren’t too strong in the passing game, but I think weeks coming ahead, our passing game will get better and our running game will get better. All three phases are going to be good.”

It was the kind of performance that needed to be seen to appreciate. Unlike in past games, six of Lewis’ 11 completions weren’t powered by the legs of the receivers or running backs.

He started it with a 51-yard completion on a deep pass to Jarrod Jackson.

“It was important because it got us going,” Lewis said of deep connection with Jackson. “Even though the running game is going to be there, we still need our passing game to be there too.”

He later completed passes of 14, 16, 21, 16 and 24 – all powered by his arm and the play design.

“I thought we mixed it up tonight (Saturday),” Napier said. “We kept them off balance. Throughout the night, it was a little bit of a chess match in terms of what he was trying to do. I felt like we got them at the right time. We called the passes at the right times.”

And that listing of completions didn’t include a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to Ja’Marcus Bradley. It was a roll-out play that looked to be doomed, before Lewis hit Bradley at the last second.

“I was thinking I was either going to throw it away, or I was going to throw it to Ja’Marcus or run for the pylon and try to go score,” Lewis explained.

In fact, he gave total credit for the success of that play to someone else.

“That was all God, because that play wasn’t designed to be like that,” Lewis said. “I found him and Ja’Marcus made a good catch. Our O-line blocked who they were supposed to block and that play just happened. I just thank God that it happened that way.”

Another huge play in the game for Lewis came from his legs.

On UL’s penultimate touchdown drive – that made it 31-21 – the Cajuns faced a third-and-7 and when a completion looked unlikely, Lewis scrambled for 10 yards, powering through a tackle attempt to get the first down.

“A lot of my teammates they say, ‘You need to run the ball,’ ” said Lewis, who had four carries for 27 yards on the night. ”I feel I developed more as a pocket passer last year and sometimes I get in the habit of just sitting back there. I just heard those guys voices in my head, ‘Just use your legs.’ It’s very important because guys like to drop eight, everybody back in coverage.”

Napier said he wasn’t surprised at all by Lewis’ improved performance.

“Levi made some critical plays,” Napier said. “The big scramble on the third-and-long. The big fourth-and-one down there. He makes a guy miss and he found a guy. That’s who is he. You know exactly what you’re getting and I think he’s going to continue to improve.

“You can tell by talking to him, he’s wired the right way. He’s a pretty special guy. He’s going to stay humble and continue to work to improve.”

And for Lewis, doing it all on the road made it even sweeter.

“It feels good going into somebody’s house, going in their backyard,” Lewis said. “It’s just like going to war. Going to war, you don’t know what type of boobie traps they’ve got out there, we don’t know. You never know what they’ve got planned, but we know what type of men we’ve got. We’ve got foxhole guys.”

With Lewis topping that list.