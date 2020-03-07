CONWAY, S.C. One day after getting handled on the field for the first time this season, the No. 6-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team bounced back in style with a 5-0 road win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
UL improved to 15-6 overall and 1-1 in league play with the win, while the Chanticleers fell to 13-6 and 1-1.
The rubber game of the series will be at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Friday’s loss ended a 35-game conference winning streak and the Cajuns wasted no time trying to start another one in game two of the first Sun Belt series of the season.
The driving force in the win was UL senior starting pitcher Summer Ellyson with a settling performance in the circle. Ellyson improved to 10-1 on the season with a three-hit shutout, allowing four walks and striking out four.
Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, used four pitchers with the first one Kaitlin Beasley-Polko getting the loss after allowing four runs on three hits, two walks and one strikeout in 2.1 innings.
Ellyson got all the offense she needed in the third inning with a four-run Cajuns’ rally.
Carrie Boswell and Alissa Dalton got the inning going with successive walks, before Kaitlyn Alderink collected an RBI double.
Raina O’Neal came through with the next big hit with a two-run triple.
In the fifth inning, Julie Rawls accounted for an insurance run with a leadoff solo home run.