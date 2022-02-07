It’s not the end of the Sun Belt Conference basketball season, but the end certainly isn’t far off.
Consequently, it’s not too early to start discussing the conference tournament to be held March 2-6 in Pensacola, Florida.
Way before discussing the teams, there’s one thing Sun Belt basketball fans need to keep in mind, especially on the women’s side.
In late December, the Sun Belt office released the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Essentially there were no makeup dates allowed for league games lost due to COVID-19 issues.
Moreover, any men’s or women’s team must 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to claim their seed in the final regular season standings.
Any team not meeting that 80% requirement would automatically fall to bottom and receive one of the lowest seeds in the league tournament.
This year, it’s more of a concern on the women’s side, but the obstacle isn’t as large as some think.
If the 16-game schedule played out as slated, it would take at least 13 games for a team to claim its rightful seed according to the standings.
However, every Sun Belt women’s team has lost at least one game already this season, which means 13 games won’t be required.
As we speak, if there are no more cancellations, four women’s teams – Appalachian State, Little Rock, South Alabama and Coastal Carolina – would only get 12 games played.
Once all the games are played and that total number is divided by the 12 teams in the league, that number figures to be 12 at the highest due to the high number of cancellations already.
Naturally, If any of those teams suffer any further cancellations, things could change.
UL (13-5, 5-3) currently has five league games left.
“I think a lot of teams won’t want to play Little Rock or App, because they’re in the half top of the league,” Brodhead said discussing the scenario of those teams being seeded at the bottom.
“A lot of people don’t match up very well with Little Rock, but that could be knocking some pretty good teams out early on.”
The reality is, though, there’s no way to predict with anywhere between four and six games remaining.
“A lot of it is just matchups,” said Brodhead, who said he's still trying to schedule a non-conference game on Feb. 15 to meet the NCAA's 25-game requirement. “I don’t know how it’s going to play out, but for us, it’s always about how we match up with the other team.”
So far this season, 15 women’s games have been canceled due the COVID-19 compared to 12 for the men.
On the men’s side, the team seemingly in the most trouble of meeting the minimum games played is Arkansas State. The Red Wolves are currently 6-3 with only three games left on the schedule.
Georgia State (3-5) has only gotten eight games in, but has five left on the schedule. Little Rock is 2-6, but has six games left to play, although that may not matter anyway if the Trojans remain in last place.
UL’s men’s team (10-11, 5-6) is on place to play 17 of its 18 games with six games left on the schedule.
One team came to mind when Marlin was asked which team was the worst matchup for his Cajuns.
“South Alabama is one,” he said. “Certainly they’ve shot the ball well against us, but I think we match up with most of the teams and just need to come out and play.”