1. Passing game made progress

For the first time this season, UL’s passing game showed some diversity. Quarterback Levi Lewis opened with a 51-yard deep completion to Jarrod Jackson. Lewis may not have thrown another one deep one, but looked comfortable with the intermediate passing game that has been missing from the offense. He had completions of 14, 16, 21 and 16 with pass-induced completions. Lewis’ big day also included a clutch 1-yard TD pass on fourth down to show his composure to extend the play.

2. Is it glass full or empty?

It really is just how you look at it. For the second straight game, there was the feeling that UL was it own worst enemy. At Ohio, it was 16 penalties for 161 yards, including calling back two touchdowns, that had Cajuns fans wondering what the score might have been in a 45-25 win over Ohio. On Saturday, it was turnovers. Two key fumbles kept Georgia Southern in the game without establishing its own momentum. Winning on the road is winning on the road, but you're were left to wonder how good the Cajuns could look without self-inflicted wounds.

3. Will special teams issues end?

The UL coaching staff has to be wondering when the problems with the kicking game will end. While it was mostly solid in many areas, UL has struggled making field goal with four misses in five attempts through the first four games. Then Saturday, punt returner Eric Garror fumbled two punts to give special teams coach Matt Powledge something else to lose sleep over. Also, Kenny Almendares booted one of his kickoffs out of bounds to give Georgia Southern possession at the 35.