It certainly wasn’t how UL coach Gerry Glasco drew it up.
In no way did he imagine needing 10 runs in the opener or requiring to get out of a bases-loaded jam on the final pitch in game three of the series.
Yet when it was all over, the results were just what the doctor ordered for his Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.
The road sweep of South Alabama put the Cajuns in sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt race at 29-10 overall and 15-3 in Sun Belt play, while South Alabama fell to 16-17 and 9-4.
“That series just proves that you don’t care how you do it, don’t care if it’s pretty, don’t care if it’s ugly - just win, right?” Glasco said. “That’s what that series proved. We just had to win.”
After surviving an unexpected 10-7 slugfest in game one Thursday, the dangerous weather forecast for Saturday’s schedule finale resulted in the teams playing a Friday doubleheader to close out the series.
Despite a slow start offensively in game two, UL won 7-1, but then trailed for most of game three before taking a lead in the sixth and then almost watching that lead disappear in the bottom of the seventh.
“I told the girls in the pregame (Friday), one of these games tonight will be 2-1,” Glasco said. “I thought it was going to be game two.”
At times the pitching was good and at times it was down right troubling.
Freshman Sam Landry didn’t get out of the first inning in the opener despite being given a 3-0 lead right off the bat, but then pitched five one-run innings in the finale as the starter and then closed out the win with a bases-loaded ground out to secure the sweep.
Meghan Schorman struck out 11 in five innings of relief in the opener, but also yielded a few homers to give up the lead during his stint. She then relieved Kandra Lamb with 2.1 shutout innings with three walks and three strikeouts in game two.
Kandra Lamb was the most consistent with a one-run, two-hit outing in game two and then three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of relief in the finale.
“I feel like all of them on their best days can pitch like ace pitchers,” Glasco said. “They just don’t all consistently pitch at that level. All three of these kids can pitch at that (ace) level. We’ve seen them do it.”
The series also produced several huge hitting performance, none bigger than Samantha Graeter’s leadoff homer in the sixth inning in game three. At the time, UL was facing the possibility of a 1-0 loss.
“That was a big hit for Graeter,” Glasco said. “That’s what Graeter was known for in travel ball, getting big hits in big moments. I think that was huge for her. I think that hit will be a signal of what’s ahead for her in her college career.”
The return of freshman shortstop Alexa Langeliers also played a big role in the sweep. In game one, Langeliers was 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer and three RBIs, followed by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the second game.
“Now you can tell how big a loss Langeliers has been to our ball club,” Glasco said of he missing several weeks with a concussion. “She’s good. You take her defense out of the lineup and that bat out of the lineup, it makes a difference.”
Because Saturday’s game was moved to Friday, the team was able to return home really early Saturday morning, before flying out Sunday night to continue the long spring-break road trip.
UL is scheduled to play at St. Louis at 5 p.m. Monday. Being near Schorman’s hometown, she’ll likely get the start in that game.
Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader at Illinois is now just one 4 p.m. game due to the Big Ten rescheduling a postponed game against Nebraska on Wednesday.
UL will then play at Indiana at 4 p.m. Wednesday, before starting a Sun Belt series at Appalachian State 4 p.m. Friday.
“I still think this team can be really special down the stretch, but we’ve got to make that happen,” Glasco said.