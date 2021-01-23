Not really knowing what to expect after a three-week layoff from action and having to travel to league-leading Arkansas State, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead said he had no idea what to expect from his team’s execution in Jonesboro, Arkansas this weekend.
He even apologized in advance in case it wasn’t good.
There was absolutely no need for it. As it turned out, Brodhead’s Cajuns delivered the most encouraging weekend in a long time with a 70-58 win Saturday to complete the weekend road sweep of the Red Wolves.
UL improved to 4-5 overall and 3-1 in league play with the two wins, while Arkansas State dropped to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in Sun Belt play.
UL will now stay in Arkansas to play a makeup game at Little Rock on Monday, before hosting Texas State next weekend.
The Cajuns shot 43.9% from the field in the win, producing four double-figure scorers. Brandi Williams led the way with 18 points behind 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point land.
Skyler Goodwin added 14 points and seven rebounds, as did Ty’Reona Doucet with 14 points, nine boards, three assists and two blocked shots.
Jomyra Mathis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
UL outrebounded Arkansas State 40-32 and had 16 points off turnovers to only six for the Red Wolves.
The game couldn’t have started out any better for the Cajuns, who rode a red-hot Mathis in the early going.
Before Arkansas State knew it, the Cajuns were up 11-0 with seven points by Mathis.
By the end of the first quarter, the Cajuns led 22-8 with 10 of that total from Mathis.
But the Red Wolves didn’t enter the series 9-1 overall for no reason. Arkansas State got a little close by halftime 36-25 and a lot closer after the third quarter.
A huge part of the first half lead was due to a 14-4 edge in points off turnover by the Cajuns.
In that third period, though, the Red Wolves outscored UL 26-16, largely behind a trio of 3-pointers from Karolina Szydlowska. The last one cut UL’s lead to 50-47, before Jada Stinson’s jumper at the buzzer got the Red Wolves within 52-51 entering the final period.
But just when it looked like ASU was getting hot, UL’s defense stiffened, limiting the Red Wolves to only seven points in the fourth period.
Over an 8:02 stretch in the final period, the Cajuns outscored Arkansas State 13-2 and limited the Red Wolves to 1-of-15 shooting from the field to help ice the win.
Baskets by Goodwin at 2:27 and 1:12 helped hold off ASU, as did three free throws by Mathis in the final minute.