In Chris Smith’s mind, there really was no choice.
In an era of players leaving for different pastures seemingly on a whim, it’s just not how Smith’s moral compass works.
Playing high school ball at Nanih Waiya High in a small rural town in North Mississippi, Smith thought he’d play college football for Ole Miss, Southern Miss or Mississippi State.
For some reason, all those schools thought the 5-foot-9 all-around athlete wasn’t Division I material.
But UL assistant coach Michael Desormeaux and the Ragin’ Cajuns did, and signed him in 2018.
“Chris is one of those guys that when you go into the school, people don’t stop talking about,” Desormeaux remembers.
Four years later, Smith’s ready to be the leader of the defending Sun Belt Conference champions with a couple All-American and All-Sun Belt teams under his belt.
“So when UL gives you the opportunity and you take full advantage of that, you don’t want to leave that,” Smith said when asked Wednesday why he’s stayed in Lafayette. “It’s more than football. It’s a family. They’re going to feed you, they’re going to take care of you. If you need something, they’re going to give it you.
“It's not it’s just football giving back. It’s like they gave you a chance and you take advantage of it and you’ve been great to them, so why would you leave something that’s been great to you?”
A bond and a responsibility has developed during Smith’s four years in Lafayette.
“I’m a leader on this team,” said Smith, who was named the Wuerffel Trophy watch list for community service. “I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to leave this year. They depend on me and I can contribute more than football.”
Volunteering to be a leader on the 2022 Cajuns is no small feat.
The old saying is, “You don’t want to follow the man … you want to follow the man that follows the man.”
Outgoing quarterback Levi Lewis will go down by many as the best leader in UL football history after his record-breaking career.
That’s not daunting to Smith.
“The biggest step is going to be now who is going to take that leadership role that Levi Lewis had,” Smith said. “I think that’s going to be a big opportunity for me to step up and help lead this team. It’s not usual for a running back to lead the team when a quarterback touches the ball on every play, but it’s going to be a great opportunity for me to step up and show that I can do it.”
It's not like Smith doesn’t have enough on his plate already.
A year ago, the 197-pound back and All-American kick returner in 2020 was part of a three-headed monster at running back for the 13-1 Cajuns, who finished No. 16 in the final AP poll.
Smith led the group in rushing with 844 yards, while Montrell Johnson had the most touchdowns (12) and Emani Bailey the highest average per carry (6.5).
But Johnson departed to Florida and Bailey to TCU after the season, leaving Smith to lead the shrinking rushing corps.
“I feel like I’ll be capable of doing it,” Smith said. “In Arkansas State week when Emani Bailey went down, there was an extra load for me and Montrell and we don’t handled it very well. There are some guys who are going to step up. They’re not going to give me 30 or 40 carries a game. They’re going to give me the touches the team needs for us to go out and win a game.
“When it comes time to step up, we’re going to have plenty of guys behind me that I have a lot of faith in that can do the job.”
Now UL’s head coach, Desormeaux doesn’t hesitate to turn the role over to Smith.
“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I think it’s time for Chris to be that guy. It really is.
“We have a luxury in having Chris who has done it and can be that bell cow that you need. You’ve seen him do it all.
“His leadership has been tremendous. He’s the one telling them, ‘I need some of you guys to step up. I need some of you guys to play.’ That’s a unique thing for a skill guy to be that self-less and humble.”
In his career, Smith’s rushed for 1,528 yards and 13 touchdowns on 246 carries.
Those numbers would have been better if not for a knee injury that forced him to sit out the New Orleans Bowl last December after gutting through the pain the second half of the season.
“I was hurt coming out of the (Oct. 30) Texas State game,” Smith said. “I pushed through the last couple of games that I could, but when it got down to the championship game, I wasn’t at 100 percent … I wasn’t near 70 percent.
“But I knew I had to give it all I had, because I knew the team was depending on me to give it all I had. If I just quit, they weren’t going to have any faith in me after that.”
Smith proclaims himself healthier than ever and even faster after an offseason with UL’s new strength and conditioning coach Connor Neighbors.
“It’s been great,” Smith said. “I feel like the whole team as a whole has become a lot better athletes, not just body builders. We’ve got our movements better, our hips better … I’ve never seen so many guys lining up and doing 315, 325, 335.
“Last week, they were moving weight like crazy. So a lot of guys have gotten stronger … the team as a whole has gotten stronger and faster.”
Time will tell how many yards Smith will rush for this season, but that’s not the No. 1 goal on his mind.
“Honestly for me, I just want to win another Sun Belt championship,” he said. “I look at that and what comes with the Sun Belt championship is the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, MVP. I wouldn’t mind having that right there.”