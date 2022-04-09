The final score of UL’s spring football game was 63-45 with the Red team putting together a furious comeback after a slow start.
But don’t be fooled by the final score.
The Ragin’ Cajuns aren’t anywhere close to a team with a super explosive offense. The scoring format issued points on every play depending on the offense and defense’s success rate.
“The format we used was intentional to make every play to where there were points on the line,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Whether the defense got a negative play, a sack, tackle for loss or the offense got an explosive, every single play today had a value.”
The White team jumped out to a 27-9 lead, but the Red squad put together more touchdown drives in the actual scrimmage portion of practice to prevail.
“It kind of just goes along with what we preach: The little things matter,” Desormeaux said. “Everything that we do makes a difference. The thing we’ve kind of gone along with is the difference in the details.”
The bottom line is the coaching staff was pleased.
“We’re pleased with where we’re at,” Desormeaux said. “When you come out of spring, you want to feel really good about what you can be during the season and we do today.”
Below are five takeaways from Saturday’s spring game:
1. Quarterback race
It would be very difficult to choose a starter to replace Levi Lewis as UL’s starting quarterback after Saturday’s activities.
The most productive signal caller was Ben Wooldridge because of his three carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought both operated well within the system,” Desormeaux said about Wooldridge and Chandler Fields. “Ben obviously had some flashier plays out there and really made some really nice decisions in the run game as far as when to pull it and when to throw it.
“But sitting from where I was behind them, it looked like they both operated really well within the system that we’re trying to run.”
As a passer, Wooldridge was 4 of 7 for 15 yards, while Fields was 4-of-11 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown.
“It just kind of came about,” Wooldridge said of his running TDs. “I just got in a situation to make a play and made a play, but it wouldn’t have happened without the O-line and the receivers running great routes.”
Fields viewed the spring game from a team perspective.
“I think today went fine,” he said. “We did what we could do on offense. We did a great job on defense.
“It was an interesting point scale. We were down by a lot early and came back and ended up winning the game.”
Lance LeGendre was 4-of-7 passing for 78 yards, along with seven carries for 2 yards.
Zy McDonald was 3-of-5 passing for 28 yards, and Zeon Chriss was 3-of-4 passing for 14 yards.
“I thought the young guys executed well at times and some times it got a little bit big and fast, which I understand,” Desormeaux said. “We ask them to do a lot.”
2. Jacob Kibodi
With Chris Smith missing the entire spring while rehabbing an injury and Kendrell Williams now out for the season, redshirt senior Jacob Kibodi made the biggest impression at running back.
The Baton Rouge native and transfer from Texas A&M switched to wide receiver last season, then elected to switch back to running back five practices into this spring.
“Just during practice one day, ‘Man I miss running back, so let me go play running back,’ ” Kibodi said of the decision.
It looks like a good move after he rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries Saturday.
“Kibodi is really in the mix,” Desormeaux said. “Early on, he wanted to do both. He’s got a skill set to do both. The problem with that is, I keep talking about the little things, everything we do, we try to teach at a high level and the intricacies of it. So when he was splitting time, he kind of split time on the details.”
The top priority is running hard between the tackles and avoiding the temptation to run outside.
“Showing that I can run hard every play and just getting those tough 5 yards,” Kibodi said. “Sometimes I just want the big play, but sometimes you just have to stick your head in there and get those tough 5 yards or 3 yards.”
3. Patrick Mensah
With last year’s "Star" safety Ja’Len Johnson gone and redshirt junior Brandon Bishop out with a family matter, redshirt junior Patrick Mensah delivered Saturday with two tackles behind the line.
“Coming in as a walk-on, you work hard every day not knowing when you will be able to get that shot,” Mensah said. “So when you get it, try your best to take advantage of it.”
Mensah was put on a full-time scholarship prior to the spring and answered the staff’s challenge to produce even more.
“Pat has done a phenomenal job this spring,” Desormeaux said. “He’s shown his teammates over and over again that when he gets an opportunity, he’s going in there to make plays.
“You really can’t deny that he’s done that for us in every opportunity he’s gotten.”
4. Robert Williams
The leading receiver in the spring game was redshirt freshman Robert Williams with three receptions for 69 yards.
“Rob is one of those guys that flashes,” Desormeaux said. “When Rob does the little things right, he is really hard to cover. He is tremendously talented. He is quick twitch. He’s got great hand. He’s a natural route runner. He’s come a really long way.
“He has made a lot of progress. Rob’s got a bright future here. He’s hard to cover on one-on-one situations.”
For Edwards, it’s about the details.
“We ask a lot of our receivers in our system — from adjusting splits, understanding route adjustments off of coverage, understanding their fits in the run game,” Desormeaux said. “That’s where he’s still got to continue to grow.
“If you play the game on one-on-ones, he would be really, really good for us. That’s just not the nature of it, it’s 11 on 11. So the better he gets the details and figuring those things out, the more Rob will play. He’ll certainly help us the more he can do that.”
5. Defense leads the way
To no one’s surprise, the defense outperformed the offense in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“The standard over here has been set,” Mensah said. “It’s great defensive play, fast defensive play. That’s something we practice every day at practice. That’s something we emphasize. We’re going to make sure we sprint full speed, full-speed play one play at a time every day, just going as fast as we can.”
Desormeaux expressed appreciation for the leadership displayed in the spring season on defense.
“You saw a lot of older guys making plays, and you saw some young ones who haven’t done a whole lot on Cajun Field on Saturday nights yet,” he said.
One of the young ones was redshirt freshman outside linebacker Cameron Whitfield with a sack.
“Cameron Whitfield is an up-and-comer for sure,” Desormeaux said. “Talented, great kid. He tries to do the little things right. From last year, we (tight ends) lined up across from Cam every day.
“He’s got elite ... quickness and twitch. He’s really intelligent, he tries to do everything right. He’s going to be a really good player here at UL.”