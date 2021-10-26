As things continue to unfold in the world of college athletics in response to the big July news that Texas and Oklahoma were joining the SEC, the overall landscape seems to look better and better for the Sun Belt Conference.

On Tuesday, Southern Mississippi officially announced its joining the Sun Belt, and media outlets across the nation have been hinting for weeks now Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison could be following along.

With each passing announcement, the future of the Sun Belt looks brighter and the prospects of leagues like Conference USA appear dimmer.

For years, many across the South offered up the notion of a merger between the Sun Belt and Conference USA in some fashion, but Conference USA schools always balked.

There are many sports elitists in the world and many of them end up with egg on their faces.

These days, there are fans of Sun Belt schools laughing at former Louisiana Tech athletic director Tommy McClelland, who tried his best to belittle the Sun Belt during the early days of the pandemic last year when sports writers pushed for the merger for financial reasons.

In addition to the Sun Belt’s current position of strength being great fodder for the mud-slinging message boards, it also provides a great opportunity for supporters inside the league to give the Sun Belt some credit.

Let’s be honest folks, many UL fans have been trying to leave the Sun Belt for much of this century. Many would have voted to leave for Conference USA in a second year after year after year.

It’s high time for those inside the Sun Belt to give the leaders in this league some credit, not just the elitist enemies outside the ranks.

There are many different levels to this issue.

There’s the grand scheme of things that’s currently evolving with the Sun Belt inviting four new schools to join the league as part of an arms race with mid-major leagues around the nation.

Then there’s the week-to-week perceptions that coaches and teams in many sports encounter.

Raise your hand if you’re a UL football fan angry the Ragin’ Cajuns only beat Arkansas State 28-27 or slipped past South Alabama 20-18?

No, I’m not saying the Cajuns don’t need to tackle better here or run the ball more there. There are many areas where improvement is necessary. UL coach Billy Napier readily admits that.

But there’s also an underlying mentality behind some of that outrage.

All the elitists ready to belittle the league don’t just reside outside the camp.

Napier frequently proclaims it.

“It’s Sun Belt Conference football, man,” Napier said after the one-point win over 1-5 Arkansas State last year. “You’ve got to be ready to go every week. It’s just that type of league. You think about already this year who has beaten who and where and when, it’s just kind of like, ‘Hey, strap it on every week,’ because everybody’s got just enough to create some problems for you if you’re not on your game.”

How many of us are listening and even more importantly, how many of us are buying it?

How many of us roll our eyes when hearing such claims from coaches?

Maybe it’s time to give the programs in the Sun Belt some credit. Maybe there’s something to these perceived cliché quotes head coaches throw out in response to why their 15-point favorite teams only won by a field goal.

In many leagues or divisions at the professional level, those games just go under the ‘Division game’ category with the message that league games bring a natural competitiveness to them.

Perhaps it’s time to give the Sun Belt that same acknowledgement.

UL senior kicker Nate Snyder seems to think so.

“You’ve got to show up, especially in the Sun Belt,” Snyder said. “I would say the Sun Belt is the most competitive conference in the country when you look any team can beat any team. If you look every week there’s an upset or there’s a team that should blow out another team that’s beating this team.

“It shows you that you’ve got to come every week ready to play.”

McClelland would likely make a funny face and also roll his eyes in disgust if he read that quote.

How many supposed Sun Belt fans would as well, though?

If you count other sports, everyone under the Sun Belt umbrella has been guilty of this elitist perception.

It’s true at different levels for different sports. In softball, for example, it would be extremely difficult for UL fans to not be elitist for most of its time in the league. James Madison will help there for sure.

For most fans, it’ll take time. Perhaps this current reshuffling of conferences will speed up the process.

Maybe once the dust settles and the Sun Belt Conference is the envy of many more mid-major fans across the league because of the new rivalries generated, even its own fans will change their thinking.

“That was a great Sun Belt win,” said fill-in-the-blank head coach.

Perhaps the time has finally come where the league’s fans will say that also ... with conviction.