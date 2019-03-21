UL’s JaKeenan Gant picked up more postseason honors Thursday when he was a first-team selection as the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced its 2018-19 NABC Division I All-District teams.
Gant, named to the 10-member District 24 team for the second consecutive year, finished third in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (20.5), led the league in both rebounds (8.7) and blocked shots (2.6) and finished second in field goal percentage (.543).
The Springfield, Georgia, native earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Gant grabbed 10 or more rebounds in a dozen games during the regular season, with a career-best 17 rebounds coming at Texas State.
In Sun Belt games, Gant averaged 23.1 points — third among all SBC players — while finishing second in field goal percentage (.562) and pacing the conference in rebounds (9.2) and blocked shots (2.2).