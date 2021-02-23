Much like over the weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, it took the UL softball team's bats a little while to heat up.
But once they did, the Eastern Illinois pitching staff didn’t have an answer.
The No. 8-ranked Ragin Cajuns scored six runs in the third and three more in the fourth to cruise to a 9-0 run-rule win over the Panthers in UL’s home opener Tuesday at Lamson Park.
“It felt really good to get home and be on the home field,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I was tickled with the way our team played.
“It was kind of a slow-developing game. We hit the ball hard in the first inning right at them and they made some good plays. Once we finally got going, I thought we hit the ball well.”
The Cajuns improved to 5-0 and will host McNeese State at 6 p.m. Wednesday, before taking on LSU at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns only sent seven batters to the plate on Eastern Illinois starter Jade Montgomery over the first two innings. Jade Gortarez was the only one not retired, reaching on an error with two outs in the first.
Then came the third inning when UL exploded for six runs on eight hits and got three errors to help out.
Bailey Curry singled to left and scored on Kaitlyn Alderink’s RBI single to get things going. Two batters later, Ciara Bryan smashed a two-run home run to right-centerfield.
Melissa Mayeux later joined the parade with an RBI single ahead of Justice Milz’s two-run base hit.
Bryan was at it again in the fourth with her second home run of the game — a one-out solo shot to right-centerfield.
“I was really excited because even though we didn’t have full capacity, I felt like they were all still engaged,” Bryan said. “Cheering for me and the team and honestly making me feel like I was at home — really being involved in the game, being more than just spectators.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t call it (start) hot, because I’ve been working hard in the offseason. I’ve been working hard. If you put in the work, the results will come.”
Two batters later, Julie Rawls came off the bench to hit a two-run homer over the bleachers in right to account for the 9-0 final.
Casey Dixon was the beneficiary of all the run support, getting the win after allowing no runs on three hits, no walks and one strike out to improve to 1-0 on the season.
“I’m really proud of Casey Dixon,” Glasco said. “That was the most important thing that we were looking for tonight. She was throwing the ball really hard, touching 64 and that good control.”
Vanessa Foreman pitched the fifth to finish out the game, hitting one batter.
The highlight of the game for UL’s dugout was ace pitcher Summer Ellyson getting a chance to pinch-hit.
“That will be her only time,” Glasco said. “She wanted to bat one time this year. I was sitting in my office this morning and I thought about it, ‘Tara won’t bean her if I put her up there.’ I’d be worried about that under a lot of situations.
“We got that out of the way now.”
Tara is Eastern Illinois head coach and Glasco’s daughter Tara Archibald.
“I wish her kids could have played in front of 2,500 people here,” Glasco said. “It would have been very inspiring to them.”
Still, Archibald enjoyed the trip.
“It’s just cool to be in Lamson Park,” Archibald said. “It’s neat. I usually don’t get to come because I’m working. It was neat to get to be in this environment and see Dad with his team and get to see all the fans who I know have meant so much to our family.”