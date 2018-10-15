Billy Napier said his UL-Lafayette team played to its potential offensively for the first time Saturday. Now he wants to see that from his defensive and special teams units.
That came as no surprise following the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 66-38 win over New Mexico State and the staggering offensive numbers produced for Saturday’s homecoming crowd … and the Cajuns’ struggles for consistency on the defensive side.
“Everybody wants to point out the final score,” Napier said Monday, “but at one point in the second quarter it was 42-14 and we’d only given up one defensive score. We had them on the mat, and we have to finish them at that point.”
Instead, the visiting Aggies drove 75 yards in 10 plays to a touchdown Napier said gave NMSU momentum and some measure of hope.
“I think if we get off the field on that possession and go put another score up, it’s probably a different story,” he said. “We just have to continue to sustain some of that early success we had against Texas State, some of the early success we had Saturday.”
At that point, the Cajuns had also given up a kickoff-return touchdown, and in the second half the Aggies scored on three straight possessions in a span of less than 11 minutes to make it a two-score game only seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We do have things that we need to correct,” Napier said, “certainly defensively and on special teams, but they’re all very fixable. We’ve got to eliminate mental errors, play with better leverage, better fundamentals and eliminate some loafs, and we can help our players a little but by having a better plan in some areas.”
The offense would be hard-pressed to find many errors, considering the only possessions on which the Cajuns (3-3) didn’t score touchdowns were a Kyle Pfau field goal at the end of the first half, a punt on their first possession after halftime and a 12-play, 71-yard drive that came up 10 seconds short of running out the game’s final eight minutes.
UL-Lafayette rolled up 759 yards and 37 first downs, both school records by a wide margin.
“It’s fun and good to see the numbers,” said junior offensive tackle Robert Hunt, “but we know that we left a lot of stuff on the field, a lot of stuff that we have to get better at. This offense, all the guys in the offensive room, we know what we got; talent’s not the question. We have the tools and the weapons to do whatever we want to do.”
Big Bam theory
Junior receiver/H-back Jarrod “Bam” Jackson had only two receptions through UL-Lafayette's first five games this season, but he equaled that mark early in Saturday’s second quarter and wound up with two touchdown grabs before halftime. The second one came on a nifty one-handed grab of a 22-yard toss from Andre Nunez that provided that 42-14 lead.
Before he finished with a team-high four catches for 63 yards Saturday, the East St. John product spent most of his early-season time taking care of other duties.
“Blocking on screens, being physical on the perimeter, helping my guys score and helping them get open,” Jackson said. “That’s something I take pride in, helping get other guys open, holding guys up on special teams, I don’t mind that. Whatever coach asks me to do, I do it.”
Jackson was asked to take on more of a role with the injury absence of Keenan Barnes, and was one of five Cajuns to catch touchdown passes Saturday.
“When you do good things, you can’t let it elevate you to the point that you forget your mistakes,” he said. “We’re going to improve on things that we didn’t do very good.”
Nunez honored
Nunez was honored as both the Sun Belt Conference and Louisiana offensive player of the week.
Nunez threw for five touchdowns to tie Jake Delhomme’s school record set in 1996 against Northern Illinois; he had three of those in the game’s first 12 minutes. Nunez hit on 19 of 25 passes for a career-high 315 yards despite playing only two series after halftime.
“Most of the time it comes down to decision making, and it comes down to players around him playing well,” Napier said. “That’s the thing that happened Saturday. We had a high level of execution from about every position group. Andre’s job is to distribute the ball, make good decisions, take care of the ball, take what the defense gives him and eventually they’ll give you the game, and he did that.
“He’s a very talented guy that can still play better. There’s six or eight plays in that game that he can do better, and he knows that. He’ll be the first to tell you that.”
With backup quarterback Levi Lewis passing for 100 yards on only four attempts, the team total of 415 was the most since the 2011 New Orleans Bowl, when Blaine Gautier threw for 470 of the team’s 492 yards in a 32-30 win over San Diego State.