A year ago as coach Billy Napier began his second spring season with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, there was little question who his starting quarterback was going to be.
Junior Levi Lewis had played in every game the previous season and was the only quarterback on the roster that had ever taken a Division I snap.
But that doesn’t mean, the kind of season Lewis eventually enjoyed was guaranteed.
The Scotlandville High product had only thrown 59 passes for 585 yards and seven TDs with two picks as a sophomore and 54 passes for 377 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as a freshman.
Any lingering doubts have now disappeared after Lewis led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a school-record 11-3 season after throwing for a school-record 26 touchdowns and a school-record 3,050 yards on 243-of-378 passing with only four interceptions.
So the 5-10, 190-pound southpaw is totally comfortable in his role as the leader of UL’s offense, right?
Well, yes and no.
He certainly knows what he’s doing, but incredibly still keeps looking uphill.
“So I wouldn’t say I’m comfortable,” Lewis said. “I would say I’m at the bottom of the totem pole and I’m just fighting for a spot. That’s how I’m going to go at it every day.
“I try to find ways to make myself uncomfortable, not trying to go into it like I was the top guy. I try to go into it like everybody’s got a clean slate and I’m trying to win the job again.”
While that’s the approach any head coach would love for his star players to adopt, Lewis and Napier have big plans for building on last year’s success.
He’s not fighting for a job. He’s hoping to cement a legacy of execution and success no one in these parts have ever seen.
“I think he’s in position to be a great leader for our team, and certainly lead our offense to a whole different level, which I think we’re capable of doing to another level,” Napier said. “There’s more to do. There’s certainly more to do.”
Truthfully, Lewis is like a kid in a candy store these days, entering his third season under the same system.
“I’ve never been in a system more than three years,” Lewis said. “In high school, I’d have a coach for a year and he’d leave, so I was always in a new system. I’ve been in this system now going on three years, so it’s going to be crazy. I can sense it.”
Despite the historic success Lewis enjoyed as a passer last season, there’s still plenty to be done. That process began Saturday with the first day of spring practice for the Cajuns.
“We ask our quarterback to do a lot, but I do think there’s another level out there,” Napier said. “We’ll go into this spring letting him be aggressive and make decisions each and every play.”
Don’t worry, Napier’s got a checklist for his senior leader.
“Make all the other players better because you’re out there,” Napier detailed. “Better communicator, better fundamentally, better situational awareness and then ultimately execution and production.
“Being able to consistently produce and take what the defense gives you. Never make a mistake that is your fault. I think he’s in position to be a great leader for our team, and certainly lead our offense to a whole different level, which I think we’re capable of going to another level.”
Like most quarterbacks, it begins with intense study in the film room for Lewis.
“I’ll say it starts in the film room, looking at the little bitty details,” Lewis said. “Is it going to be close middle, open middle … their shoulders, how their shoulders are bent over. Just the little bitty details and try to apply that to the game field.”
Beginning last season, Lewis was given more control on the field.
“We’re at that point now when I can change things and get us into a good play,” Lewis said. “We know when something is wrong. It’s up to me to get us into the right play. Sometimes, it’s built in, but the majority of time I have the change it and go from there.”
It’ll be difficult to improve greatly on last year’s statistics, but that’s the plan.
“Just having my eyes in the right spots at the right time, knowing what they want to take away and knowing the defense’s weaknesses and knowing our strengths,” Lewis said.
And being the team’s leader, the idea is bring his teammates along with him.
“This spring, be more of a vocal leader,” Lewis said. “I want to get guys going, not having guys be nonchalant. I want to make it more of a competitive environment. I want to raise my level of play just by raising their level of play.
“I want to be more competitive and more vocal.”