For UL senior redshirt defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey, this week is a matter of getting back to the way things should be.

When the season began, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ranked No. 23 nationally and flying high.

Then came the first road trip of the season against the Texas Longhorns and things didn’t go as planned.

“Really in Austin, it was just a shock to all of us that we weren’t really as good as we thought we were,” Humphrey said. “We had to come back to work and put our hard hat on. That’s really all it is, putting our hard hat on.”

One quick look at that game film, and Humphrey knew things had to change. The Cajuns needed to get back to that “prove it” approach that first got them ranked nationally a year ago.

“Against Texas, I feel like we didn’t prepare like we really wanted to,” the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder said. “Now the way we’re practicing and the way we’re preparing now, everybody’s on the same page. So I feel like this is going to be a whole other story. Everybody’s more locked in I feel.”

With the mentality straight again, Humphrey is convinced the opposing fans on the Cajuns’ second trip will be much more impressed when UL takes on Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference opener at 6 p.m. central time Saturday at Paulsen Stadium in Statesboro.

“Like we’re locking in in practice,” Humphrey said. “We’re communicating more. We’re practicing way harder. We’re pushing each other, We’re holding each other accountable more. Like nobody can get away with anything now. You can’t even get away with walking off the practice field now.

“Every game, we’re holding everybody accountable. Everybody has to practice hard, no matter what.”

Humphrey is also looking forward to getting back to defending the option game Georgia Southern has made famous over the years.

+3 UL's rushing attack in blowout win resembled powerful 2019 running game In Thursday’s 49-14 demolition of Ohio at Cajun Field, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns partied on ESPN like it was, well, 2019.

After all, he wasn’t able to play against Georgia Southern in last year’s meeting at Cajun Field due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I just remember it was real close and I was just itching to be out there the whole time,” Humphrey said. “I was watching it, so I was just frustrated because I couldn’t be out there. So this year, I get to be out there with them, so I couldn’t be happier.”

As for defending the option game, Humphrey said it’s simply about executing assignments.

“For me, it’s all about everybody being in their gap,” he said. “As long as you’re in your gap sound, they won’t have anywhere to go. So as long as we stay gap sound and I’m in my gap, everything will be fine.”

In last Thursday’s 49-14 win over Ohio, UL’s defense certainly got back to being stingy.

“Now I feel like we’re living up to our expectations,” said Humphrey, who has contributed eight tackles and one quarterback hurry so far this season.

“I feel like I’ve played some OK ball,” Humphrey said. “I haven’t played up to my full potential. I feel like coming up I just need to play more aggressive and settle down on my footwork more. Then I feel like I’ll be good.”

In the win over Ohio, the defensive line had to play without junior standout Zi’Yon Hill, so Humphrey had to emerge as a leader of his unit.

“I feel like they stepped up well, all the young guys,” Humphrey said. “I didn’t talk to all of them, but I talked to some of them. I told them, ‘It’s time for you to step up. It’s go time.’ Zi’Yon is out, so it was time for people to step up at the spot and I feel like they did that very well.”

UL coach Billy Napier especially liked the result of that venture.

“We’ve got tons of confidence with those young players,” he said. “They’re only going to be get better. “(Mason) Narcisse, (Sonny) Hazard, (Dominique) Ratcliff, (Nijel) McGriff and then you talk about Ja-Quane Nelson – a lot of those guys are getting opportunities and for the most part are playing well in the game.

“That is critical for their development. If you get a chance to play and grow and adapt and evolve as a result of that, though. … it’s going to help our team. This is a game that you’re depth is always tested. It’s great to see.”