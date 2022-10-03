UL coach Michael Desormeaux has been through slow starts before.
In fact, he hearkened back to his playing days in Monday’s weekly press conference for an example.
It was 2005.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had suffered through nine straight losing seasons and were now off to a 1-5 start.
“We were the worst team in America,” Desormeaux told of the comments he remembered hearing that season. “We were terrible players, we had terrible coaches ... the whole thing was a disaster.”
Jerry Babb was the starting quarterback that season, but struggled with injuries through much of the season.
“Our starting quarterback gets hurt and oh, now it’s over,” he quipped.
The fifth lost that season really hurt. It was a 39-36 road loss to Arkansas State in a game where the Cajuns collected 28 first downs, 457 yards rushing, was 14-of-19 on third down, 2-of-2 on fourth down and ruled time of possession 35:44 to 24:16.
Desormeaux himself rushed for 174 yards and a score, but a minus-3 in turnover margin hurt and Arkansas State somehow won on a last-second field goal.
“We lost a couple of games that we should have won but we kept getting closer,” Desormeaux remembered. “All of a sudden, we kept working hard and kept practicing better and all of a sudden, it just clicked and we started finding way to win football games.
“That was one of the most fun football seasons I’ve ever been a part of.”
As it turned out, if the Cajuns had won that Arkansas State game, UL would have hosted the New Orleans Bowl that season at Cajun Field because of Katrina.
Yes, the Cajuns rattled off five straight wins after that frustrating trip to Jonesboro to achieve that first winning season in a decade.
Playing along with the analogy, it’s not exactly apples to apples.
This time, UL’s program has only had four losing seasons in the last 15 years, and coming off the best record in school history.
There are, however, plenty of restless natives after the 2-3 start.
“We came out of it and that season ended up being really special,” Desormeaux said.
And he’s convinced his 2022 Cajuns can repeat that feat.
“I don’t believe that when things are easy, you don’t grow, you don’t get better and you don’t change,” he said. “The adversity is going to make us who we are. This team’s got grit, this team’s got character and so do these coaches.
“We’re living in the moment right now. We’re going to embrace the adversity and we’ll come out of it the way we want to.”
The performance in Saturday’s loss definitely offered some encouraging signs. It was likely the best team UL’s played so far and the Cajuns competed admirably on the line of scrimmage.
The most encouraging aspect of the loss moving forward was the rushing defense.
“Our communication’s better and our defensive staff put up a really good plan,” Desormeaux said. “We had it dialed up. We’re not getting blocked one-for-one. We’re getting off of those one-on-one blocks – we’re tearing off and we’re making plays.”
Both coach and players discussed a more aggressive approach in practice. Perhaps that paid off.
“We’re getting closer to where we want to be,” he added. “It’s not what everybody wants to hear, but it is what it is. We are a work in progress and we’re going to keep working at it. We certainly have a lot of improvement to make."
It was also the best the new-look offensive line has looked. UL ran it for 163 yards.
“We have to put points on the board when we have an opportunity to do so, and we’ve got to execute more consistently throughout the middle parts of the game,” Desormeaux said, “which I think has been, even in the ones that we’ve won, truthfully a little bit of a problem or us, executing in the middle part of the game.”
It would help if UL can resolve the field goal situation. That issue has vexed the last three head coaches.
Long before Desormeaux was around, this program used to be known as Kicker U. That hasn’t been the case in years now and it’s missed.
Moreover, one could easily argue the Cajuns would be 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play with good special teams play over the last two weeks.
Last year, UL was fortunate to beat ULM 21-16 and South Alabama 20-18. This year, the games were almost identical but with different winners 21-17 for ULM and 20-17 for the Jaguars.
The difference comes with the ceiling. The ceiling for last year's team was a 41-13 home demolition of Appalachian State. The ceiling for the 2022 Cajuns remains to be seen.
“No one is more disappointed than the players,” Desormeaux said. “Let’s go figure out who we are here man and let’s get back to playing our type of football.”
The defense showed once again in the homecoming loss that its more than capable of holding up its end.
If the run defense remains strong, that should continue, if it gets enough rest.
As for the quarterback situation, it’s anybody’s guess at this point. Chandler Fields left the game with an unspecified injury, and it’s too early to know when he could return.
The good news is there are seven more chances to get it right, starting at 6:30 p.m. against Marshall next Wednesday.
The bad news is four of those are on the road and it appears every other team in the Sun Belt West has improved while this year’s Cajuns squad searches for its identity.
To Desormeaux’s point, you never know when a team can start slow and hit its stride.
We’ll find out if the Cajuns can build on the positives of the South Alabama game next week in Huntington, West Virginia.