The obstacles facing the UL Ragin’ Cajuns entering Thursday’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Appalachian State were almost too many to count.
With head coach Bob Marlin not on the trip due to COVID-19 and then five regulars being ruled out after arriving in Boone, North Carolina, the Cajuns were down to nine total players with four getting precious few minutes so far this season.
Instead of wilting, the cardiac Cajuns flourished with an heroic wire-to-wire dominating 71-55 road victory over the Mountaineers.
“I told the guys in the locker room after the game there probably wasn’t a whole lot of people outside our room that really gave us a chance tonight,” UL interim head coach Brock Morris said after the win. “We’re down seven players since the last time we played. Guys who had played the least amount of minutes played significant minutes and then obviously our head coach, our leader, is out. There was just a lot of adversity.”
With the win, UL improved to 6-5 overall and 1-0 in league play and will now at Coastal Carolina at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Chanticleers trounced ULM 94-64 in Thursday’s league opener.
Morris and the team was informed just before Wednesday night’s practice in Boone that Greg Williams, Kentrell Garnett, Dou Gueye, Isaiah Richards and Jalen Dalcourt would all not be available due to COVID-19.
Add the fact that Brayan Au was injured and Antwann Jones is no longer with the program, that only left nine players.
Of those nine, four had only played limited minutes in Michael Thomas (59 minutes so far), Durey Cadwell (24), Ty Harper (39) and Carter Domingue (9).
“There were a lot of things that people could have made excuses for and probably even given us a pass on,” Morris said. “But everything that happened from coach being out and Brayan (Au) not being able to go this week and then the COVID guys, they never flinched.
“They held their chin up, they stood strong and they really had a next-man-up mentality.”
Harper stepped up in a huge way with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting as a primary ball handler, three rebounds and three assists.
Cadwell, who had missed the last two seasons with knee injuries, responded when called upon by hitting three 3s in six tries for nine points, five rebounds and two steals.
“It’s probably unbelievable for people who don’t see him every day, but the truth is that’s his character,” Morris said of Cadwell. “He’s always been a guy who is ready. He’s had some very unfortunate events, but he’s mentally tough and he’s ready to play. I couldn’t be more proud of him.
“He’s really a freshman on the court in Division I so to speak and for him to go through those knee injuries and be ready when his number is called, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Theo Akwuba, who missed the last four games with a foot injury, came off the bench to score 13 points with 11 boards in 26 minutes.
Jordan Brown continued to be his steady self with 16 points and eight boards to lead UL in scoring.
Freshman Joe Charles added eight points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point land. His two bombs came midway through the first half, vaulting UL’s lead to 27-9 with 7:34 left in the first half.
Trajan Wesley contributed five points, five rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes.
The Cajuns, who outrebounded App 40-28, dominated bench scoring 24-9 as all nine players who dressed played.
“We just leaned on those guys that hadn’t played,” Morris said. “We just said, ‘Look, just do your job. Do your role and a superstar in your role.’ I thought they did. I thought Ty Harper was a superstar in his role, Durey Cadwell too and Carter Domingue gave us some great minutes guarding multiple people.”
Defensively, UL limited the Mountaineers to 23% shooting from 3-point land in the first half in opening up the huge 43-19 halftime lead.
UL led the league in defensive efficiency against Division I teams entering the game and extended that success.
“We’ve been trying to preach to our guys that defense has been our identity all year,” Morris said. “We tried to sell our players this week on that this is who you are. We felt like our offense was going to come. Our defense has been there all year and I thought they did a really good job of establishing a tone, establishing a presence and playing to our identity tonight.”
The makeshift lineup shot 42.1% from 3-point land and 49.1% overall from the field for the game.
“They believe in themselves and they believed in each other,” Morris said. “It was amazing to see. There was never one (doubt), not one time. There was never a doubt the whole time.”