Four straight losses in Sun Belt Conference play isn’t what UL volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot was expecting to start October, and she acknowledges that her Ragin’ Cajuns have their backs to the proverbial wall even before the midpoint of the league season.
“The monkey’s on our back, or whatever other zoo animal I could put there,” Mazeitis-Fontenot joked this week. “This weekend, and from here on, there are a lot of must-win matches.”
Those start Friday and Sunday when UL (5-14, 1-5) makes the Sun Belt’s Georgia travel swing, taking on Georgia Southern (6-11, 1-5) Friday and Georgia State (6-11, 2-4) Sunday in an effort to snap back from getting swept at South Alabama and Troy last weekend.
The difference could be that USA and Troy are a combined 29-9 overall and 10-2 in conference play, while the Cajuns are preparing to face three teams with a combined 4-14 conference record, including a return home next Friday to face Little Rock to begin a four-match homestand.
“It’s not that we’re not capable,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We’re the best 1-5 team in the conference, as strange as that sounds. When I say our record out loud I keep thinking, what happened. But we still have a lot of season left.”
Despite their losing streak, the Cajuns are still tied for fourth in the Sun Belt’s West Division, where the top four teams advance to the league tournament. UL has played the league’s toughest schedule to date, with their five losses coming to teams that are a combined 27-4 entering this weekend.
UL played both USA and Troy tough last Friday and Saturday, winning the third set handily in both matches after narrow losses in one of the first two sets against both the Jaguars and Trojans.
“Against South we lost 26-24 in the second set, and against Troy we lose 25-23 in the first,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “Then we blow them both out in the third set. If we find a way to win one of those early sets, it’s a completely different match both days. But we started struggling in serve-receive late in both of those matches, and that’s been something we haven’t been able to recover from.”
UL also has struggled to finish points. The Cajuns are first in the Sun Belt and ninth nationally in kill attempts (38.6 per set) and outside hitter Hali Wisnoskie is second in the Sun Belt in attempts, but as a team UL stands only ninth in the league in scoring off those kills.
“It sounds like I’m saying the same thing over and over, but sometimes we’re playing well and we’re here, and then we go away,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “Our serve receive seems to break down when we need it.”
Of the 10 remaining regular-season matches, six of them come either against teams behind the Cajuns in the West standings or against the bottom two in the East Division rankings, with the latter two coming this weekend.
“I like that it’s a Friday-Sunday instead of the Friday-Saturday turnaround like last week,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “The Friday-Saturday road turnaround is horrendous. It’s a tough road trip for anybody. Hopefully that will help us get back on the winning side of things, because these two are huge for us.”