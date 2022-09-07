The first home win of the Michael Desormeaux era at UL has been achieved.
It was the first chance to get to learn a bit of what the Ragin’ Cajuns are made in this transition season.
Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest against Eastern Michigan should be even more revealing.
The first area is in the secondary.
Playing without starting cornerback Trey Amos and against more of a running quarterback in Southeastern’s Cephus Johnson, the Cajuns held up fine with 149 yards passing with a conservative game plan.
Eastern Michigan’s offense sports more of a passer in former Troy quarterback Taylor Powell and more importantly, seasoned targets in receivers Dylan Drummond (154 career catches) and Hassan Beydoun, whose 170 career catches ranks No. 7 nationally.
“Absolutely,” UL cornerbacks coach Jeff Burris said. “They have a talented receiving corps. They can stretch the field. They have their Eric Garror version at ‘X’ receiver where he’s started for four years (Drummond). He’s fast and he’s physical. They have guys that can go make plays. I put the challenge out to my guys (Tuesday). They want to run the ball first and foremost, but they have playmakers on the edge.”
Because of Johnson’s running ability, UL’s defense didn’t attack as much as normal, so expect more pressure on the quarterback. Powell was sacked twice last week, as was UL starter Chandler Fields.
The Cajuns’ rush defense may also be tested with 220-pound senior back Samson Evans and two Eagles’ guards over 300 pounds. Other than with 307-pound Ja-Quane Nelson is in, UL’s defensive line doesn’t sport as much bulk as last season.
With that said, only 73 of SLU’s 111 yards rushing last week came from the Lions’ running backs.
The other part of UL’s arsenal that should be on full display is its passing attack, which showed early signs of being explosive last week but didn’t finish strong.
Eastern Kentucky threw for 351 yards against the Eagles’ defense last season, which should fit into the wheelhouse of UL’s preseason goal of an aggressive passing game.
The other aspect of the passing game to keep an eye is the target distribution. No receiver caught more than two passes in the game, but 11 different targets caught passes in the game.
Last year’s leading receiver and starter Peter LeBlanc wasn’t targeted.
Leading the way was actually a tight end with Johnny Lumpkin catching five passes for 72 yards and two scores.
“I love Johnny and I’m so glad he had a great game, but I think the fact that we were able to spread the ball around to so many people and have so many different guys make plays in that game, that’s the value for us,” Desormeaux said. “I felt that way going into it, so it was fun to see it work out that way in week one.”
Will that goal of balance continue to prevail or could a top receiving target begin to emerge?
The carry breakdown for the running backs – and the kind of rushing attempts each one gets - will also be something to monitor Saturday. Terrence Williams showed some power running at 61 yards on 10 carries. Chris Smith only averaged 3.7 yards a carry in gaining 45 yards in the opener.
It'll also be the second week of experimenting with using both Fields and backup quarterback Ben Wooldridge. There didn't seem to be a big drop-off in last Saturday's game.
Still, it'll be something the staff and the fans will be regularly detailing as long as it continues.
Placekicker will be another position worth watching closely. Preston Stafford overtook incumbent Kenny Almendares in August camp, but did miss one of two tries against Southeastern.
Who kicks the field goals and from how far and how many potential attempts are passed on will certainly be the checklist in this second game.
Indeed, the story of this season is just beginning to unfold.