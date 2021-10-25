UL coach Billy Napier didn’t seem to be in a bad mood.

He smiled, laughed and even joked about a local World Series bet between media members.

But he also wasn’t ready to go down certain roads in his weekly media zoom teleconference Monday, coming off a 28-27 win over Arkansas State and heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game with Texas State.

The first one was anger at the university for the game being scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

After explaining that it’s, “ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference. It’s non-negotiable,” Napier encouraged fans to be open to the possibilities.

”But I do think we can make it a positive,” he said. “We’ve got to flip the script here. You just have to get out of bed and get over here and then we can tailgate the rest of the day.

“Our administration is working hard to make that a great experience, although it’s a little bit earlier than some of our fans may like. I’m going to focus on getting the team ready and let our administration worry about all of that stuff.”

Essentially, the new plan features tailgating after the game, including a poster giveaway and autograph session after the game at Russo Park. Also, children are encouraged to dress up for Trick or Treat opportunities.

“I think there are pros and cons,” Napier said. “Obviously, I felt for our fan base and really all the people on campus that had to adjust. We had lots of events planned around a 4 o’clock kick ahead of time and now all of a sudden, you’ve got to shuffle the deck.

”We’re looking forward to it. It’s just an earlier wakeup call than normal.”

When it comes to his team being ready to play at 11 a.m., however, Napier gave no leeway.

“It’s really mental in my opinion,” he said. “I think it’s a leadership challenge amongst your players and amongst your staff. I don’t understand how it could even effect how we play in the game. That’s just me.

“As a competitor, you only get to play so many games. I don’t care what time we play. I get the chance to go compete for real. I think it’s all a mindset. It’s all an approach.”

Texas State enters the game 2-5 overall and 1-2 in league play, while the Cajuns are in front place at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Sun Belt games.

“Overall, I know Texas State’s win-loss column doesn’t reflect it, but do think Spav’s (coach Jake Spavital) team is better,” Napier said. “They’re playing better football in all three phases.”

Even more, Napier wasn’t buying the assessment that his Cajuns play up and down based on the competition.

“I think that’s your opinion,” Napier contested. “That’s what I would say. Play up to an opponent, play down to an opponent – that would indicate that you know how good that opponent is and you know how good the opponent played that day. I’m not into the comparison game. I’m into finding a way to win. We’re going to focus on continuing to find ways to win.”

He also wasn’t open to discussing the craziness of last year’s 44-34 road win over Texas State. It was a Halloween night contest that produced 31 first downs and 614 offensive yards for the Cajuns’ offense, but also four turnovers and 11 penalties for 122 yards.

“I feel like we played a lot of crazy games last year,” he said.

In other words, Saturday’s game at Texas State is as unique as all other games.

“I’ve learned a lot and continue to learn a lot every week,” Napier said. “The one thing I can tell you is that have to have your team ready to play every week, regardless of what their record is or what there stats say or where you play or what time you play. Let’s don’t forget where we come from.

“I think the key here is that we focus on the things that we know directly contribute to playing winning football and we work hard at those things.”

With that said, history says UL is due for another double-digit victory. Last year’s 10-point was actually the closest final score in the history of the season.

Prior to last year’s game in San Marcos, the closest Texas State got to UL over the first seven meetings was 15 points.

“Each one of these things is a different entity and you’ve got to forget about it all and you have to focus on the specific matchups,” Napier insisted. “Different coaches, different players, different leaders, different location, different weather, different players available … it’s all different.

“We’re totally consumed and focused on this one event and the matchups that we think are specific to this game and we’ll move on to the next one when this one’s over.”