It should come as no surprise that UL-Lafayette’s last tune-up before beginning Sun Belt Conference basketball play comes against a Louisiana opponent.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-4) will face their seventh state foe since Nov. 21, and their seventh in their past eight games, when they travel to face Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hammond.
The Cajuns are 6-1 against those state teams, losing only an 83-62 home contest against Louisiana Tech, and are coming off an 80-67 road win at McNeese on Dec. 18 before a longer-than-normal holiday break that coach Bob Marlin said was good for his team.
“We haven’t had this long a break most years,” Marlin said. “It came at a good time for us, because it’s a long stretch of games once we get into the Sun Belt.”
That stretch of 20 straight league games begins next Thursday when UL-Lafayette hosts Arkansas State, and Saturday’s game against the Lions will give the Cajuns one more game to get JaKeenan Gant back involved. The senior forward and the team’s leading scorer (16.9), rebounder (7.2) and shot blocker (3.2) has missed most of the past two games since injuring his wrist and tailbone in a fall against Louisiana Tech.
The Cajuns won at McNeese before the break without the returning Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, but that was the first time UL-Lafayette had won in the past four games when Gant was not healthy after losses to UT-Arlington in last year’s Sun Belt Tournament, to LSU in the NIT first round and against the Bulldogs.
“The big thing he changes for us is he’s a rim protector, one of the national leaders,” Marlin said. “Not having him takes a little wind our of your sails, so it’ll be good to have him back there.”
Before his injury, Gant was the only Division I player in the country averaging 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and three blocked shots per game. He still leads the league in blocked shots and ranks eighth and sixth in the Sun Belt in scoring and rebounding.
In his absence, Malik Marquetti hit seven 3-pointers in a 29-point effort against McNeese and point guard Marcus Stroman finished with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Marquetti also had 22 points and nine boards and Stroman 19 points in the loss to Tech when Gant was injured in the game’s first four minutes.
The Lions have lost four in a row, including last-second heart-breakers at Grambling (68-67) and at Bradley (63-60). SLU never trailed in either game until Grambling made a pair of three throws with two seconds left and Bradley’s Darrell Brown made a 3-pointer with four seconds left.
SLU’s last win came Dec. 1 in a 62-61 win at Tulane, 10 days after UL-Lafayette beat the Wave 68-61 in the third-place game of the eight-team Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.
SLU returns its top two scorers from last year’s 82-74 Cajuns win in Lafayette, a game in which the Lions led by 13 points late in the first half. Senior guard and 5-foot-9 New Orleans product Marlain Veal (13.8) had 23 points and eight rebounds and senior forward Moses Greenwood (16.1) had 14 in that loss.
Gant had 14 points to lead six Cajuns in double figures last year in the first half of the home-and-home series and the first meeting between the two schools since 1984. That was one of seven straight UL-Lafayette non-conference wins over Louisiana schools last year, part of what is now a 24-1 Cajun record against state teams in regular-season play since the mid-point of the 2015-16 season.
“We’ve contacted every team in the state over the last two or three years about playing,” Marlin said. “I think the couple of series that we’ve been able to keep playing and get going again are good for basketball in the state.”