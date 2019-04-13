UL coach Gerry Glasco found out one good thing to know about his No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns softball team on Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.

The Cajuns can handle a long rain delay, doing so in style by handing an 8-0 run-rule win to Appalachian State in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The decision was made to shift Sunday’s game three into a Saturday doubleheader in hopes of avoiding a Sunday rain-out. Of course, the heavy rain came in the top of the third of the first game and UL had to return to its hotel. The first rain delay was an hour and 23 minutes and another one of four hours and 18 minutes followed.

Upon returning to play, however, UL’s bats went right to work with a seven-run inning in the third to take full control of the game.

Alissa Dalton, now in the clean-up spot, got the big frame going with a two-run double. Raina O’Neal followed with an RBI single and the Cajuns were just getting started.

Kara Gremillion added a two-run double just ahead of Kourtney Gremillion’s two-run homer.

Two innings later, Kara Gremillion scored an unearned run on an error to account for the eight-run cushion.

As it turned out, ace pitcher Summer Ellyson only needed one run, improving to a national-best 25-4 in the circle after allowing no runs on one hit, two walks and striking out seven.

The Cajuns improved to 36-4 overall and 17-0 in conference play with the win, while the Mountaineers dropped to 27-13 and 11-5.

The final game of the series was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.