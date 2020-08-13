UL’s musical chairs 2020 football schedule got a little more fluid Thursday.
First, New Mexico State officially postponed its football season until the spring. The Aggies were scheduled to play the Cajuns for their homecoming game on Oct. 24.
But as an independent filled with Mountain West games, the Aggies were left with few options for playing with their schedule filled with Mountain West, SWAC, SEC, Pac-12 and MAC schools – all of which either canceled fall sports or committed to conference-only schedules.
Then the Southland Conference announced its postponed fall sports seasons until the spring. Interestingly, the league did tell its members that it could play non-conference games if possible.
Central Arkansas declared in July its intentions to play football even if the Southland Conference and other FCS opted out for the fall.
McNeese State announced at noon Thursday its decision not to play at all in the fall, so the Cajuns now have a Sept. 5 opening.
On Wednesday, UL announced the addition of Iowa State to its 2020 schedule in a game to be played on Sept. 12 in Ames, Iowa.
The Cajuns still haven’t replaced the Nov. 21 void with Missouri not playing non-conference teams in addition to the Oct. 24 date left open by New Mexico State opting out.
For the record, Central Arkansas was scheduled to play Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 24 and Incarnate Word on Nov. 21. Incarnate Word and Northwestern State have officially announced they're not playing any games in the fall.
The Bears were the preseason favorites to win the Southland Conference this fall.
To that point, Central Arkansas added Arkansas State to its schedule on Sept. 19.
UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard also suggested two weeks ago that the Sun Belt schedule could be altered to accommodate the pursuit of its members getting 12 games played.
In other words, it’s theoretically possible that a specific UL conference game could be moved to a different date to allow a non-conference game to be added to the schedule.
In effect, it’s like putting together a giant puzzle on the fly these days for athletic directors.
With McNeese now out, Tulane was originally scheduled to play Southeastern on Sept. 3. If the Lions opt out as some have reported, the Green Wave could be an attractive puzzle piece to add to the discussion.
Also, North Texas as scheduled to open with Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.
The point is the Southland Conference’s announced of shutting down fall league competition may actually open up avenues for other dates, even though its now left a hole for the Cajuns’ Sept. 5 opener for the moment.
Theoretically other options for Sun Belt schools with openings are: SMU had Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 12, Louisiana Tech had Houston Baptist on Sept. 19, Tulsa had Northwestern State on Sept. 19 and Rice had Lamar on Sept. 26.
Another factor to keep in mind is the out-of-the-box option of playing a team twice this season.
Troy and Middle Tennessee have already agreed to play a home-and-home doubleheader this fall.
While it's against conventional thinking, if the Cajuns could find a regional opponent, it might be a better option than just playing 11 games.