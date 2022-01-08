UL wide receiver Kyren Lacy became the sixth player to enter the transfer portal since Billy Napier left the Cajuns to become Florida's head coach.
Lacy had previously tweeted out that he was staying with the Cajuns, but on Saturday he released another tweet indicating he was planning to leave the program.
The long tweet ended with "The Ragin' Cajun family will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I have entered my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left."
Prior to Lacy, running backs Emani Bailey and Montrell Johnson entered the portal as well, as well as offensive linemen O'Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites.
On the defensive side, cornerback Mekhi Garner put his name in the portal as well.
Lacy had 22 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns this season after his first season with 28 catches for 364 yards and four scores out of Thibodaux High.