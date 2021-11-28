University of Lousiana at Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is expected to reach a deal with Florida as soon as this afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The speculation over Napier's move has heated up despite the UL coach's statement Saturday that no decision has been regarding his candidacy for the position.

"No decision has been made yet," Napier said after the Cajuns defeated UL-Monroe for the school's 11th win this season. "We're still certainly evaluating everything, and I think the main thing here is that our focus is on this team, this group, and the work that's left to be done."

+3 Wasn't pretty, but Cajuns extend winning streak to 11 on Senior Day at Cajun Field On Senior Day at Cajun Field, it was more about the overall achievement of the No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns than the execution in Saturday’s…

However, multiple national sources reported Sunday that a deal is close to being finalized and could be announced as soon as Sunday afternoon.

"Louisiana’s Billy Napier is expected to become the next head coach at UF." Fox Sports tweeted. "A deal is likely to be done this afternoon."

For three seasons, Napier’s name has been connected with job openings at Power Five programs all across the country.

The Cajuns are coming off an 11-1 season that again landed the program in Top 25 polls for multiple weeks.

Napier’s record in four seasons at UL was 39-12.

The Cajuns will host Appalachian State on Saturday in the school's first-ever Sun Belt championship game at Cajun Field.

"If a deal is finalized, he is expected to coach the Cajuns in the Sun Belt championship game next weekend," Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger tweeted.

Florida fired Dan Mullen after four seasons with a record of 34-15, but the Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play this season. The final straw was a 24-23 overtime loss to Missouri on Nov. 20.

The Gators were 2-9 under Mullen in their last 11 games against Power Five teams.

Napier would be Florida’s fourth head coach in the last eight seasons.