1. Worked out like it should
There was just so many reasons that UL winning made sense. The Cajuns finally earned the homefield advantage and it paid off with a Sun Belt title game record of 31,014 and a Cajuns win. Billy Napier was able to leave on a winning note on his way to Florida. The seniors like Levi Lewis were able to go out in style with that missing piece of the school’s first outright league championship in 51 years.
2. Defense shines again
Despite the fact the Mountaineers have moved the ball virtually at will in the six games since losing 41-13 at Cajun Field on Oct. 12, the Cajuns’ defense delivered in a clutch once again, limiting Appalachian State to 119 yards passing. In the Mountaineers' 12 offensive possessions, eight ended with a punt and the final one with a sack fumble - one play after a sack-fumble was overruled by a video replay.
3. Going for it worked
Billy Napier has been going for it on fourth down throughout the season no matter what the circumstances seem to dictate. Those with a more old-school, approach to that issue wondered if it would come back to bite the Cajuns one day. After failing on a fourth-and-two from the App State 20 only leading 17-10 with 3:02 left in the third, UL once again made sure it didn’t matter. The defense stuffed App State’s offense the rest of the way and in the end, Napier’s approach worked until the end.