It would have been nice for coach Garry Brodhead’s UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team to enter final exams week with a 7-1 record.

If not for a hard-fought, 69-66 road loss at North Texas on Sunday, the Cajuns would have been.

But still, Brodhead was pleased with his team’s effort in that game. Now he really gets to find out how much progress his squad has made with a pair of SEC teams up next.

The 6-2 Cajuns will first host No. 15-ranked Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Monday and then travel to meet Ole Miss at 7 p.m. next Friday in Oxford, Miss.

“North Texas, I thought actually we played really well as a team,” Brodhead said. “Overall, we handled their press to get some scores. Defensively, we tried playing off a little bit and it worked really well for a while. In the second quarter, we played a little zone. That’s something that we normally don’t do and it worked for a while. I think they made some adjustments at half and they kind of came out and they kind of took advantage of what we were giving them.

“But overall, I thought we played really well. On the road, it comes down to making layups and making free throws and I think that’s what it came down to.”

The biggest improvement from last year’s 7-23 season has been the team’s ability to handle pressure. Even in the loss to North Texas, UL only had 11 turnovers. The Cajuns averaged more than 20 a year ago.

That really will be tested against Mississippi State on Monday.

“When (coach) Vic (Schaefer) was at (Texas) A&M, they pressed so much and I loved playing against that, because it’s at a high level,” Brodhead explained. “It’s not just a press, he’s a defensive guru. My thing is, how can we handle that pressure? You’ve got to prepare and we’re going to prepare all week to try to see if we can handle their pressure and get better.

“And try to get a little bit of confidence. Maybe, it might awaken us about that we need to do more things to get better. Not just to defend them, but will we be able to get pressed and limit our turnovers. That’s going to be the best thing.”

Because of handling pressure better, the Cajuns are currently averaging about 10 more points a game so far this season and hoping for better.

“I would think with being aggressive,” Brodhead said of offensive coordinator’s Valerie Huizar’s goals for improvement. “She wants them to be more aggressive on the offensive side, getting to the rim. She thinks that we settle for shots too quickly.

“I’m kind of the opposite. There’s a green light and a red light for everybody, but I don’t have a light. If I see a shooter that can shoot and they have an open shot, I’m fine with it. I hate passing up really good shots.”

The North Texas game was another example that more balance will be needed to enhance the team’s overall points scored totals. Brandi Williams scored 18 and Ty Doucet 17. Kim Burton was next with nine, but she’s only averaging 3.8 a game this season.

Only Williams and Doucet are averaging more than 7.8 points per game. Williams is averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds a game and Doucet 13.1 points and 7.4 boards.

Still, Brodhead sees more daily dedication and he’s expecting that to pay off in the long run.

“I like Skyler Goodwin and AC (Andrea Cournoyer),” he said. “The thing that’s impressive to me about those two and Jasmine Thomas is their work ethic. Not just the film and watching it and knowing why they’re doing good, but it’s the extra effort they’re putting in.

“I think that’s how you build a program, having that culture of wanting to do more. Kim Burton is the same. We’ve got four or five kids who every day are there before practice and after practice. To me, that’s how you build.”

In off-the-court news, Brodhead said UL is still hoping former LCA star center Bre’yelle Porter – a transfer from Alcorn State – will get a release before the season ends. That would allow her to still have four years of eligibility remaining.

“We’re understanding it may happen,” he said. “We would like to get her fourth year back.”