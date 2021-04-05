BEAUMONT, Texas — As expected, the No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns had no trouble with the Lamar Cardinals in Monday’s road doubleheader.
Coming off a weekend road sweep of Georgia State, the Cajuns pummeled the Cardinals 18-0 in Game 1 and 10-0 in the nightcap.
UL (27-6) will continue its 10-game road trip at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sam Houston State.
Not all of the news Monday was good for the Cajuns. UL announced that Alissa Dalton suffered a hand injury, had surgery and will be out for an “indefinite” period of time.
Then, during Game 2 against Lamar (4-32), Frankie Izard suffered a leg injury rounding third on Ciara Bryan’s triple and was carted off the field.
In the first game, the Cajuns scored in every inning, including four in the second, seven in the third and five more in the fourth inning.
Julie Rawls continued her recent tear with another home run and three RBIs in the first game. That made it five homers over her past four games at the time with 10 RBIs.
That power surge came after Rawls going seven straight games without a hit, at least in part because of a nagging thumb injury.
In this mismatch, Rawls was certainly not alone. Bryan went 3 for 5 with two triples and four RBIs and Jade Gortarez was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Also enjoying good games were Melissa Mayeux at 1 for 2 with three RBIs and Sophie Piskos at 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Handling the pitching duties in the first game were Kandra Lamb with three two-hit inning with four strikeouts to improve her record to 13-2.
Casey Dixon pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
In the second game, Karly Heath delivered an RBI single in the second. UL followed that with a four-run third, getting RBI singles from Jade Gortarez, Rawls and Kaitlyn Alderink, as well as a sacrifice fly by Justice Milz.
Following Izard's injury in the fourth inning, Gortarez hit a two-run double for a commanding 8-0 lead.