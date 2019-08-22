GAME 1: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Aug. 31 / 11 a.m. / Mercedes-Benz Superdome
ABOUT STATE: The Bulldogs scored in single digits four times last year, and that was with Nick Fitzgerald at quarterback. MSU and coach Joe Moorhead must revamp the passing attack to contend in a loaded SEC West race. The Bulldogs also lost their entire defensive front and three secondary starters. Still a Top 25 unit despite question marks.
PATH TO THE W: If the Cajuns are going to pull off a monumental upset, this may be their best chance in a while against a team looking for an identity. But Mississippi State has won 42 games in five years for a reason.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Mississippi State 30, UL 14 (0-1)
GAME 2: LIBERTY
WHEN: Sept. 7 / 6:30 p.m. / Cajun Field
ABOUT LIBERTY: Scandal-ridden coach Hugh Freeze couldn’t have landed at a less likely place, but the former Ole Miss boss is back at Rev. Jerry Falwell-founded Liberty with a chance at immediate success. The Flames went 6-6 in their first FBS season and return QB Stephen “Buckshot” Calvert, 1,000-yard rusher Frankie Hickson and seven defensive starters.
PATH TO THE W: The Flames won’t be doused easily with an offering plate full of offensive weapons, but the Cajuns’ major improvement both defensively and depth-wise should make its first appearance.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 31, Liberty 20 (1-1)
GAME 3: TEXAS SOUTHERN
Sept. 14 / 6:30 p.m. / Cajun Field
ABOUT TSU: The Tigers are the consensus bottom team in the SWAC after going 2-9 in its ninth straight losing season. Arizona assistant Clarence McKinney returns to his Houston hometown and has a true weapon in “Last Chance U” quarterback DeAndre Johnson on his fourth team in five years. His talents alone could make TSU dangerous.
PATH TO THE W: The abilities of original Florida State signee Johnson notwithstanding, Texas Southern is a long way from contending even in the SWAC. UL has gone 8-0 against FCS foes this decade, winning by an average 47-17 score.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 41, Texas Southern 14 (2-1)
GAME 4: AT OHIO
WHEN: Sept. 21 / TBA / Athens, Ohio
ABOUT OHIO: QB Nathan Rourke has done it all for the Bobcats for two years, but now the MAC’s top offensive player is surrounded by youth. Veteran coach Frank Solich has never been as young in the skill positions after leading the league in offense in two nine-win seasons. Ohio needs defense more than ever and safety Javon Hagan has to fulfill his promise.
PATH TO THE W: Ohio should have won the MAC East both of the last two years behind the Canadian-born Rourke, but lost key road games both years. A porous Cajun defense is in for a stiff test in what could be a make-or-break game for UL.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Ohio 27, UL 24 (2-2)
GAME 5: AT GEORGIA SOUTHERN
WHEN: Sept. 28 / TBA / Statesboro, Ga.
ABOUT GEORGIA SOUTHERN: If option football was still the vogue nationally, Shai Werts might be a household name after a 900-yard, 15-TD season running the Eagles’ tricky attack. He’s still the trigger, but Southern had major backfield and line losses and may have to (gasp) pass more. The new-look 3-4 defense was effective last year and Kindle Vildor is solid on the corner.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns didn’t see Werts last year, but he engineered an attack that churned out 389 rush yards in 2017. Slowing him is a major task, but UL should be effective against a graduation-ravaged defense to set up a shootout.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Georgia Southern 34, UL 31 (2-3, 0-1)
GAME 6: APPALACHIAN STATE
Oct. 9 (Wed.) / 7 p.m. / Cajun Field
ABOUT APP STATE: It’s a brave new Mountaineer world with the hiring of the first “outsider” coach in recent history in Eli Drinkwitz, but the former NC State and Boise State offensive coordinator has a lot to work with. QB Zac Thomas and RB Darrynton Evans are the league’s best 1-2 punch, and the defense has enough back to remain the Sun Belt’s gold standard.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns lost twice to App State last year, 27-17 and then 30-19 in the inaugural Sun Belt title game. UL is improved and the Mountaineers won’t be as dominant, but slowing the Thomas/Evans tandem and scoring points themselves will be tough.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Appalachian State 27, UL 21 (2-4, 0-2)
GAME 7: AT ARKANSAS STATE
Oct. 17 (Thu.) / 6:30 p.m. / Jonesboro, Ark.
ABOUT A-STATE: The Red Wolves are in transition — coach Blake Anderson has a completely new staff and A-State lost the league’s Player of the Year on both sides of the ball. Whoever replaces Justice Hansen at quarterback (2018 backup Logan Bonner is likely) will have dynamic Kirk Merritt as a target, and LB William Bradley-King leads an experienced defense.
PATH TO THE W: The Wolves won’t be as dynamic on offense. The defense is solid, but it’s also one that UL torched for 47 points on the way to the Sun Belt West title. That could happen again, but this has been a home-dominated series for many years.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Arkansas State 36, UL 35 (2-5, 0-3)
GAME 8: TEXAS STATE
Nov. 2 / TBA / Cajun Field
ABOUT TEXAS STATE: New coach Jake Spavital is an offensive guru, and the Bobcats need it. The Sun Belt’s worst offense (19.8 points per game) gets a boost from junior college quarterback Gresch Jensen, who played for new OC Bob Stitt at Montana. A defense that has nine starters and league tackle leader Bryan London back will have to come up big.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns haven’t lost to Texas State (6-0) since the Bobcats joined the Sun Belt, and shouldn’t this year. UL led 28-0 at halftime of last year’s easy road win, and TSU hasn’t improved much on either side of the ball.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 42, Texas State 20 (3-5, 1-3)
GAME 9: AT COASTAL CAROLINA
WHEN: Nov. 7 (Thu.) / 6:30 p.m. / Conway, S.C.
ABOUT COASTAL: The Chanticleer roster was hit hard by transfers before new coach Jamey Chadwell even got settled in. QB Kilton Anderson and the best lineman on each side are among the departures, and who’s under center remains a big question. Leading rusher CJ Marable and top tackler Silas Kelly will both need a lot of newcomers to step forward.
PATH TO THE W: An early-season upset home loss to Coastal came before last year’s late-season surge, so the Cajuns won’t lack for motivation. CCU likely won’t hold the ball for 39 minutes this year, and UL’s offense should have a big day against a thin Chanticleer defense.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 38, Coastal Carolina 21 (4-5, 2-3)
GAME 10: AT SOUTH ALABAMA
Nov. 16 / TBA / Mobile, Ala.
ABOUT USA: A lot of “ifs” surround a Jaguars team that allowed 39 points per game last year and has to replace three linebackers and three secondary starters. There’s also no established QB, but WR Kawaan Baker and RB Tra Minter provide weapons and the line is a strength. USA will still struggle to top last year’s three-win total.
PATH TO THE W: The Jaguars should be more potent offensively and have a chance for defensive improvement with some injured regulars returning. The Cajuns had to score 48 points to hold off the Jaguars (48-38) in last year’s home finale, and this year may be similar.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 42, South Alabama 34 (5-5, 3-3)
GAME 11: TROY
Nov. 23 / TBA / Cajun Field
ABOUT TROY: The Trojans have forced more turnovers than any team in the nation since 2016, but that defense has serious graduation and transfer losses. Troy may have to win with offense this year, and has that potential with accurate QB Kaleb Barker and all-league RB B.J. Smith along with the Trojans’ traditional flock of transfers at the skill positions.
PATH TO THE W: The teams didn’t meet last year, a good thing for UL since departed coach Neal Brown’s team found ways to win. A new staff may not be as fortunate, and if the Cajuns are solid offensively, this could be a signature win.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 28, Troy 27 (6-5, 4-3)
GAME 12: UL-MONROE
WHEN: Nov. 30 / TBA / Cajun Field
ABOUT ULM: Dual-threat QB Caleb Evans may be the Sun Belt’s most dynamic player, and the Warhawks will need all of his talents after coach Matt Viator’s squad lost its top rusher and receiver. ULM’s defense is solid, especially with tackle Jaylen Veasley and end Kerry Starks back from suspensions following spring domestic-abuse arrests.
PATH TO THE W: No lack of motivation for ULM here … the Warhawks lost to UL on their final play of the season last year and wound up out of the bowl picture. If the Cajuns keep Evans under control, though, it’ll be déjà vu as UL locks down a bowl trip once again.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 35, ULM 24 (7-5, 5-3)