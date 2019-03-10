LAKE CHARLES – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team officially opened its 2019 outdoor season on Saturday at the McNeese Cowboy Relays/Bob Hayes Louisiana Challenge with six first-place finishes and four top-5 marks in an 11-team field at the Lena and Bill Henning Track and Field Complex.
UL, which claimed first-place finishes in four field events, along with Tyler Hughes (men’s 110-meter hurdles) and the men’s 4x800-meter relay team, finished in a third-place tie with a combined 205 points.
Damon Guidry (high jump), Kyle Baudoin (pole vault) and Shaquille Singuineau (shot put) each claimed individual men’s titles in their respective events with Kimberly Rushford claiming the women’s pole vault (12-3 ¼) with the fourth-best mark in school history.
Guidry cleared the bar at 6-11 ½ to claim first-place honors in the high jump for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Baudoin taking the pole vault crown after posting a mark of 15-6 ¼. Singuineau led a trio of Ragin’ Cajuns to top-5 finishes in the shot put after posting a throw of 54-6 ½.
Zach Lewis (50-10) earned a fourth-place finish for UL earned a second-place finish in the hammer throw for UL, setting a personal-best (190-9) and posting the third-best mark in school history.
Williams, one of three UL athletes to finish in the top-4 in the event, was third overall (187-4) after posting the third-best mark in school history with Graham Sokol (177-3) earning a fourth-place finish in his outdoor debut.
Rushford led a 1-2 finish for UL in the women’s pole vault with Alexa Johnson (11-11 ¼) finishing second. Maliya Crouch earned a second-place finish in the discus, posting the fifth-best throw in school history (137-2), with Claire Meyers finishing third in the javelin (143-0) and MacKenzie Marze fifth (135-10).
UL will return to action beginning on Friday when it hosts the annual Louisiana Classics at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex.