Saturday’s road victory at Texas State is over, but UL coach Billy Napier is determined to carry the lessons learned from that wild contest into the rest of the season.

Starting with 11 a.m. Saturday’s homecoming affair with longtime rival Arkansas State at Cajun Field.

“It’s November. We’ve talked to our team quite a bit about the importance of being in contention, playing well enough up to this point to be relevant," Napier said, "and the importance here as we kind of get into SBC west play of doing our best and playing our best football."

As a coach focused on the finer points of the game, watching the film with four turnovers and 11 penalties, but also 31 first downs and 614 total yards was an interesting experience.

“I do think that we took a step forward in a lot of areas and also as individual players last week, but I also think that we took a step backward maybe in some areas,” Napier said. “We’re a work in progress, much like every team at any level of football.

“Certainly excited to be in contention and have an opportunity this week against Arkansas State.”

For Saturday, Napier said he has a laundry list of concerns. On Tuesday, he knew where to start.

Three fumbles, including two by running back Chris Smith, topped his priority list.

“It’s inexcusable,” Napier said. “I think we’ve got bad fundamentals on both of those plays. The wrist is not above the elbow. The ball’s on our belly instead of up under our chin. When we’re in traffic and we get put in those situations, we should crossbar the ball. I think it’s basic fundamentals and techniques that we did not use on those plays.”

While Napier admitted both fumbles were with Smith as a receiver, not a rusher, the Cajuns’ third-year coach hopes all his skill players learn from the example of Smith’s two miscues.

“We’ve got to get it cleaned up,” Napier said. “It’s coaching and it’s something you’ve got to harp on and preach about and coach every play of every day. I think we’re back to work on that and I think it’s important that we fix it and correct it.”

With that said, Napier remains confident in Smith.

“Both plays he’s in the open field and he just doesn’t get it tucked the way he should,” Napier said. “Nobody cares more than Chris, right? We all know who Chris is as a competitor. He’s a loyal guy that wants to compete and do his job for the team.

“It’s a big teachable moment for him and really I hope all of our skill players are listening and watching and learning, because of the magnitude of those two turnovers.”

Watching the film, it seems each mistake the Cajuns made Saturday was sandwiched by a series of quality play.

For example, Texas State’s touchdown on the fake field goal followed a third-down stop and the fumbled punt followed a three-and-out by UL’s defense.

“That’s uncharacteristic of our team to turn the ball over and have undisciplined penalties,” Napier said. “So, if anything, it’s allowed us to harp on our formula for winning and what we’ve done around here to become a halfway respectable football team.”

On the flip side, Napier said UL’s offense only had two negative plays in the game.

The Cajuns’ offense will now be playing an Arkansas State defense that fired two assistants, including its defensive coordinator, after a 59-52 win over Georgia State on Oct. 15. Since then, the Red Wolves have lost 45-17 and 38-10.

So the goals for Saturday’s game are simple in his mind.

“Eliminate the negative plays, take care of the ball, really efficient at quarterback and get good play at all the skill positions,” said Napier, who added the two delay flags Saturday were on him to avoid wasting timeouts. “We were closer Saturday. I’m excited about that. I think all the issues we had are very correctable.”