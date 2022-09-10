In the first half of UL’s bizarre 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan, there was so little offensive production overall that it was difficult to criticize any changes on offense, including quarterback.
Of UL’s first 20 offensive plays from scrimmage, 13 of them went for three or fewer yards.
After the Cajuns only collected two first downs on their first two possessions with Chandler Fields at quarterback, Ben Wooldridge got the third drive. He hit tight end Neal Johnson for 12 yards and a first down to the EMU 49, but that drive quickly stalled as well.
Then it all changed.
By the end, Fields threw for 141 yards with three touchdowns and Wooldridge finished 12-of-13 passing for 169 yards with two scores with no turnovers of any kind.
“I told y’all we had two good quarterbacks,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Nobody wanted to believe us.”
Wooldridge played one series in the first half and three in the second half behind Fields.
”Ben’s just really so detailed,” Desormeaux said. “He works really hard at it. He understands things inside and out. He prepares his tail off to go out there and go play well. I just truly believe that we’re better in the long run we’re better as a team for what we’re doing right now. That guy playing with that confidence does nothing but make us better in the long run.”
In the second half, it didn’t matter which quarterback played. The offense scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions.
“That’s phenomenal,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge’s 12-of-13 passing. “That’s about as good as you can do it. It just speaks to his preparation.
“Like I said from the beginning, I just felt really strongly about both of them and felt we could win with either one. Luckily, they’re both playing really well.”
Penalties galore
In UL’s opener, the Cajuns were only flagged for four penalties.
When the two teams were sent to the locker room with 3:14 left in the second quarter, UL already had eight penalties for 80 yards. Making matters even worse is the fact the Cajuns’ offense only had 73 total yards at that point.
By the game’s end, UL was 10 times for 100 yards.
“We do play aggressive on defense,” Desormeaux said. “We are going to play man-to-man, we are going to press, we are going to do those things. It’s hard to imagine to have the penalties skewed that far (in first half) one way or another to be quite honest with you. Certainly we’ll go back and look at it and kind of see where it was.
“There was some frustration with some of the things that were being done out there that I thought could have been nipped in the bud from the beginning. But they weren’t and that’s just part of it sometimes.”
Not only were the flags high in number, they came at critically bad times. The onslaught began on Eastern Michigan’s second possession with a 10-yard holding call and then a critical roughing the passer on third-and-long.
"
That was followed on the Eagles’ next possession by a second roughing the passer flag and a defensive pass interference – on a third-and-3 incomplete pass down the field.
“It was a little frustrating,” Pedescleaux said. “It kind of feels like the refs are kind of against you when you’re playing, but at the same time, the coaches harp on just making the next play and continuing to do our job. You can’t control what the black-and-whites say.”
Unsung heroes
There were plenty of shining moments during the Cajuns’ 49-point second half Saturday.
The quarterbacks combined for five touchdowns with no interceptions. Brandon Bishop, Kam Pedescleaux and Jasper Williams all had interceptions. Caleb Anderson recovered a fumble and Courtline Flowers and KC Ossai forced one.
Ossai was actually UL’s leading tackler in the win with nine stops.
But many UL fans will not recognize the big plays turned in by linebacker Tyler Guidry and safety Tyrone Lewis.
On Eastern Michigan’s first offensive play of the second half, Guidry set the tone with a tackle for a 5-yard loss that led to the punt that Eric Garror returned 34 yards to set up UL’s first of seven straight touchdown drives.
Two drives later with the Eagles still leading 21-14, Lewis made a strong tackle to limit EMU wide receiver Tanner Knue to four yards on third-and-5 to force a punt during UL’s remarkable second-half surge.
“When offensively we got on a roll, the defense kind of caught a second wind and kind of found life in that,” Desormeaux said. “It was kind of fun to see them feed off of each other in that way.”