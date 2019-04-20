ARLINGTON, Texas All weekend long, the first five innings went very well for the UL Ragin' Cajuns.

But much like a trip to the Lone Star State earlier this season at Sam Houston State, the final four innings were a complete nightmare for the Cajuns' pitching staff.

In Saturday's game, UL was tied 1-1 with first-place Texas-Arlington after five in hopes of salvaging a game in the weekend series, only to give up two in the sixth and three more in both the seventh and eighth innings to lose 9-5 in getting swept by the Mavericks.

That late-game trouble came in the form of three run in the eighth and two in the ninth in game one to watch an 8-4 lead disappear into a 9-8 loss, one day before giving up a total of five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to see a 3-2 lead evaporate in a 7-3 loss.

The three-game losing streak left UL 20-23 overall and 8-10 in Sun Belt play, while the high-flying Mavericks improved to 28-13 overall and 14-4 in league play.

Saturday's game was a bit strange with UTA only getting two extra-base hits out of 15 total hits. UL starter Jack Burk seemed to pitch better than his final line of giving up six runs (four earned) on 10 hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Will Olson led UTA at 3-for-4 with a homer and an RBI, while Josh Minjarez was 2-for-3 with a double.

Offensively, the Cajuns were led once again by the red-hot Orynn Veillon at 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Danny Lahare was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Todd Lott was also 1-for-4 with an RBI in the loss.

The Cajuns will next play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., before returning home Friday to begin a home league series against Texas State.