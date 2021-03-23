The spring football season is vital to the success of a team in many areas.

But one area that’s perhaps even more significant this season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns is coaching or developing the new coaches in addition to the players.

There are multiple new coaches and duties on both sides of the ball, but the defense has three critical new hires under second-year defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

“We do have some turnover on our staff,” Toney said. “It’s obviously a huge benefit for us to have spring in that regard as well, so everyone can get acclimated to what we do. Then after that, we’ll have time to look at it and have input into what we could do better from our new staff members once they have familiarity with what we do.

“We were able to hire a lot of quality, qualified members to our staff, so they’re picking it up fast and already adding insight and ideas.”

It goes even deeper than that, however.

Take Toney, for example. Throughout his college coaching career, Toney has always coached the secondary.

This year, he moved to outside linebacker coach in addition to being the overall coordinator.

“I can add a lot of value to that room and a little different perspective looking from the back to the front,” Toney said. “We ask those players to do a lot in our defense. We call them jacks and it’s kind of because they’re jacks of all trades. They’ve got to be able to drop, they’ve got to be able to rush, they’ve got to be able to play with their hand on the ground, in a two-point stance and play out in space.

“There’s a lot of carryover fundamentals from the secondary. A lot of defensive fundamentals … to be a good defensive coach, you need to know how to strike blockers, how to rush the passer, how to tackle, all that.”

Perhaps even more important, Toney said there’s so much detail involved in his old safety room, that coaching linebackers offers a little bit more flexibility.

“I can focus more on the big picture of all 11,” he said. “I’ve already seen the benefit of it. I can give multiple players at different positions feedback every day because I’m watching more of the big picture, not so much through a straw of just DB play, so it’s been a positive for sure.”

It also helps that he has great confidence in the new hires on defense — Jeff Burris at cornerbacks, Galen Scott at inside linebacker and Wes Neighbors at safety.

Burris brings the elite player status to the Cajuns. He was a first-round pick by Buffalo in the 1994 draft out of Notre Dame and played a decade in the NFL for the Bills, Colts and Bengals.

“He’s done it at the highest level, so his coaching is a testimony,” Toney said. “It’s what he did in college and what he did in the NFL, which is awesome.

“And then as a coach, he’s coached in the NFL and he’s developed two draft picks when he was at Louisiana Tech. So he has a track record of doing it himself and then he’s done a good job of coming here and learning what we call it and adding his knowledge and expertise to it.”

Scott, meanwhile, brings coordinator experience to the staff to bolster Toney’s job as a young coordinator.

“He’s been a coordinator before at the FBS level, he’s coached at a high level, he’s been around tremendous defensive minds, so he’s been a great sounding board for me,” Toney explained.

Neighbors played and coached at Alabama, where head coach Billy Napier spent time as well.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of defensive carryover from what we do and what they do at the University of Alabama,” Toney said. “Having his insight and familiarity with that system has been really good, because he can bring ideas. This may be how we defended something, but they did it like this at Alabama. So it’s great to have his insight and his experience.”

And yet, Napier’s Cajuns program has its own unique methods for each coach to learn.

Conversely, Toney also looks forward to the post-spring quality control sessions with his new staff, so they can suggest potential changes as well.

“Ultimately, that’s what we’re looking for — how we can make this better?” Toney said. “We’re not in the business of saying, ‘This is how we’ve always done it and that’s the only way we’re going to do it.’ We’re always looking at a competitive advantage of how to do things better, and I think (Burris) brings a lot to add to that position.”