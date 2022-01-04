The bottom line is the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are off to a 2-0 start in Sun Belt Conference play, despite plenty of upheaval to the team’s roster since returning from the Christmas holidays.
When the Cajuns ended Saturday’s road win over Coastal Carolina, the Cajuns were without head coach Bob Marlin and six players due to COVID-19 issues, one injured player that didn’t make the trip and another player that recently left the program.
On Monday, Marlin confirmed another roster casualty with the news that freshman post player Isaiah Richards will be out for the rest of the season for undisclosed reasons.
Transfer Antwann Jones is the player no longer with the program, theoretically also for the same undisclosed reason.
Despite all of the uncertainty and lack of numbers, the Cajuns managed to pull off two road wins.
Zooming with this team from home each day, Marlin said he used the example of Sean Payton being out with COVID when the Saints shut out Tampa Bay on the road.
“You can do it. We can win this game,” Marlin told his team and the remaining players responded.
UL got quality minutes from Ty Harper, Durey Cadwell, Joe Charles and Michael Thomas, as well as more dominant performances from Jordan Brown.
“Really proud of the coaches – the staff, everybody did their job,” Marlin said. “The trip came off without a hitch and we were able to win a couple of games on the road against two good basketball teams from the Eastern Division.”
But as the Cajuns (7-5, 2-0) prepare for Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest against Arkansas State in the Cajundome, several roster questions remain.
For starters, how many of the six players who tested positive will be available for the game. The group included Dou Gueye, Jalen Dalcourt, Greg Williams, Richards and Kentrell Garnett. Joe Charles played in the first game and was the last one to test positive, so likely the most in jeopardy of missing Thursday’s game with the five-day protocols in place.
Then there’s the matter of how did the stellar efforts off the bench by players like Cadwell, Harper and Thomas impact UL’s rotation moving forward?
“It’ll all work itself out,” Marlin said. “It’s about the team. That’s the beauty of this trip. We had guys who had not played many minutes and they were able to step up and contribute in a big way. Now can we be consistent with that type of effort off the bench? That’s the big question.
“But we’ll continue to have competitive practices and the guys will wind up playing the most minutes who can get the job done as always.”
Marlin said guard Brayan Au is back at practice and could return to the court this weekend.
Besides the wins, perhaps the most encouraging aspect of last weekend was the second-half flurry by redshirt freshman Kobe Julien with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to carry the Cajuns down the stretch.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Marlin said of Julien’s season thus far. “I don’t he doesn’t want it that way. We’re glad that he stepped up the other night. That shows a lot about his character for him to struggle as a competitor and not have things go well and then come back and make the big shot to win the game.”
Theo Akwuba still wasn’t 100% after missing four games with a foot injury.
“We always feel comfortable playing small, but Kobe can slide down and play the four if need be,” Marlin said.
“We feel confident with our rotation moving forward and feel like we’re in a good place.”